With A level results day 2020 around the corner, early careers disruptor Fledglink is aiming to minimise the impact of COVID-19 on youth employment by providing those not going to university or choosing to defer with an ‘alternative to clearing’. On Thursday 13th August, the Fledglink app, website and social media channels will be opening doors to learning resources, job opportunities and apprenticeships so that school-leavers are empowered to take their first steps confidently onto a career path that suits them.



According to the Resolution Foundation, just over 1 million 18-24-year-olds are expected to be unemployed this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic fallout. To put that into perspective, that is an additional 640,000 young people NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training). In addition, the employment chances of non-graduates have been reduced by more than a third, making them the biggest group of youths to struggle with finding employment in 2020.







This year’s A level results day will be a defining moment in many young people’s lives. The cancellation of exams has only exacerbated the uncertainty many students are facing, so what are their options if things don’t go as planned? For those set on university this year, the well-trodden path of clearing is well signposted. But those who decide to defer because of the impact of COVID-19 on the university experience or make the decision that further education isn’t for them are facing uncertain employment prospects.







Fledglink is working with employers to make a difference to these statistics and offer young people an alternative path. With support from the Careers and Enterprise Company, Fledglink are providing an ‘alternative to clearing’ for school-leavers not going to university this September 2020. On Thursday 13th August, the Fledglink app, website and social media channels will be displaying entry-level jobs, work placements, apprenticeships, and learning opportunities so that no school leaver ends the day without a clear picture of what their options and next steps are. Whether that’s getting clarity on what their next step might be, submitting an application, securing a job or work experience, students will be equipped to take their future into their own hands.







Studies show that if a young person has 4 or more interactions with an employer, they are 86% less likely to become NEET. So, whether they have vacancies or not, Fledglink is giving employers the opportunity to support school leavers. Fledglink is calling all employers to pledge at least one week’s work experience opportunity for a school leaver. By doing this, employers have the opportunity to make a real difference to young people’s prospects and change the bleak statistics non-graduates are facing.







The Fledglink app empowers students to evaluate their options while considering their own skills, qualities, likes and dislikes to match themselves to an option best suited to them. To learn more, visit www.Fledglink.com. Employers and educators can pledge their support and get involved by contacting contact@fledglink.com.







Fledglink connects employers directly with young talent and offers organisations the opportunity to advertise their vacancies and enhance their Employer Value Proposition by providing supportive employer content through Fledglink’s channels.

A resource pack from the Careers and Enterprise Company signposting Fledglink for non-university pathways has gone out to over 5000 schools and colleges.

Employers must pledge their support before Friday 7th August. To find out more they can contact contact@fledglink.com





About Fledglink app



Fledglink’s mission is to be the most helpful and supportive platform for young people as they journey through the final years of education and into work. Their free mobile app has been providing young people with free access to personalised career guidance, resources and opportunities online since 2018.



The app does this in a number of ways:



Build their first online professional presence and digital C.V.

Personalise their careers advice

Discover more about themselves through integrated personality quizzes and strengths profiles

A jobs board solely focused on entry-level positions, apprenticeships, internships and work experience opportunities

Fledglink also run workshops for young people and educators focused on self-development and work readiness skills.



