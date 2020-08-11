A staggering 73% of users surveyed by skill and task sharing website CareToShare said they worry about meeting their housing costs in 3 months’ time. In a survey of 1000 users of the website, the following observations were made:



- 73% of users said they were worried about meeting their housing costs in three months’ time(defined as mortgage or rent payments)

- 32% were not sure if they would still have their current job when the furlough scheme ends

- 68% said their greatest fear going forward into the recovery is financial woe whereas for 20% it was their children’s education

- A worrying 76% said they do not think the economy can weather another nationwide lockdown

- 48% of respondents said they are planning on earning income from teaching skills or doing tasks for others during the next six months



Co-Founder and CEO Nicholas Segrue said, “These figures while alarming and even worse than we expected, are still not a surprise as we hear of thousands of job cuts every week. As we face the horror of unemployment possibly heading towards three million people out of a job and a fall in GDP of more than 10 percent in a year, we are facing unprecedented times in recent memory. We hope by making CareToShare free to use until July 2021 that we will play a part in helping many of these people to earn extra income through teaching their existing skills and doing tasks for others as we head into a tumultuous recovery period.”



CareToShare is the creation of two co-founders who had a vision to create a website to bring people together to share their knowledge, skills and tasks with each other. Whether to earn extra income from teaching or completing tasks or for exchanging one skill for another in return or simply to pass on knowledge to benefit others. Having a long-term interest in sustainable living, CareToShare hopes to allow people to earn extra income and learn new skills and tasks from sharing the skills they currently have.



About The Founders:



Nicholas Segrue is the co-founder and CEO of CareToShare, a platform that brings people together to share their knowledge, skills and tasks with one another with the aim of creating a fairer, more sustainable society. An entrepreneur from an early age, Nicholas built and sold an iPod accessories e-commerce business before spending several years trading derivatives in the financial markets. After coming up with the idea for CareToShare and meeting Guy Bormann, Nicholas left the City to pursue building CareToShare.



Guy Bormann is a highly experienced quant and web developer in investment banks with a PhD in Neuroscience/Biophysics. Guy harboured a desire to be part of something that makes a positive impact on society. He has known Nicholas for many years and decided to join him on the journey building CareToShare. As CTO, he deals with all technical and computer related actions for the platform, working as the systems architect and main developer for the website and associated systems.



Case Studies:



Tom From Crowthorne:



“As a key worker I wanted to help the local community during the lockdown and was over the moon to find I could assist through CareToShare. I have collected shopping for vulnerable residents near to me in isolation and delivered it to them and the feeling of having helped people is priceless. Now as the lockdown restrictions are lifted I am making extra money by doing tasks for others which is very useful in the current environment.”



Kerri From Sonning Common:



“I joined CareToShare to earn some extra money from teaching Photoshop to other users. Once the lockdown was implemented I decided to try my hand at learning new cooking skills through video calls. I had baking lessons and am now awaiting Mexican cooking lessons and feel I’ve really used my time well during lockdown!”



