London, UK - Armour Comms, the leading provider of specialist, secure communications solutions, has today announced the general availability of its AES 256 bit encryption solution, SigNet by Armour. Originally previewed at DSEI 2019, SigNet provides secure voice, high resolution video, messaging, group chat, file attachments and Message Burn (self destructing messages). As with all Armour Comms solutions, SigNet provides the same ease of use associated with consumer apps, but with hardened security features, and is available for use on iOS and Android devices as well as Windows 10, Linux and Mac OSX desktops.



SigNet by Armour addresses some specific security requirements and as such will be sold alongside Armour Mobile. It has a range of built-in features ideal for mitigating security threats in an enterprise environment, such as;



• peer to peer encryption, removing the need for a central key server;

• files and attachments are kept within the app and therefore remain encrypted at all times, even when stored on the device;

• no recording or auditability;

• automatic alert sent to the sender of a message if a screenshot has been taken by the recipient;

• centralised control of device access so only authorised users can connect to the secure communications service;

• management of connectivity between users and groups to provide security segregation within the user space.



David Holman, Director at Armour Comms stated; “SigNet by Armour has been designed for use by organisations, typically in unregulated industries, that require absolute privacy, and is based on different technology to our award winning Armour Mobile. For this reason the two product lines will run concurrently. SigNet is already in use by some of our customers, and we are delighted that we are now able to make it generally available.”



Initially SigNet by Armour will be available as a Software as a Service (SaaS) product hosted on Armour’s secure cloud, and later, as an on-premises installation. SigNet uses a peer-to-peer key management system based on the double ratchet algorithm with prekeys and 3-DH key management to provide confidentiality, integrity, authentication, participant consistency, destination validation, forward secrecy, backward secrecy (aka future secrecy), causality preservation, message unlinkability, message repudiation, participation repudiation, and asynchronicity.



About Armour Comms

Armour Communications Limited is a UK based company supplying market leading technology for secure communication via 3/4/5G, Wi-Fi and satellite for voice, video, messaging and data on Android, iOS, Windows, Linux and OSX platforms. Armour Mobile features in-built secure conferencing (audio and video) between multiple callers. SigNet by Armour provides similar end-user features with enhanced AES 256 bit peer to peer encryption.



Armour Mobile and SigNet by Armour™ are available as Cloud or On-Premises solutions. Where required, using Armour Connect Gateway, integration with a PBX and standard office desk phones is available. With its focus on interoperability Armour Mobile was one of the first secure communications apps to connect to Skype for Business using standard Cisco SIP-based technology, and Armour Desktop extends the secure mobile communications functionality of Armour Mobile and delivers it to organisations via a Windows 10 client.



Armour Mobile, Armour Desktop and SigNet by Armour™ enable users inside and external to an organisation to communicate transparently within a secure and private environment, while taking advantage of the reduced costs and increased flexibility provided by Voice over IP corporate communications.



Armour’s products include FIPS, NATO and CPA approved offerings up to OFFICIAL-SENSITIVE, with solutions via selected Armour partners available to mitigate threats up to SECRET.



