Intelligent automation services specialist Robiquity, has joined the government's Northern Powerhouse Partnership Programme. Robiquity is working with local businesses including; Co-op, Pets At Home and Swinton Insurance, enabling them to achieve intelligent automation-driven work transformation – while boosting the northern economy. Helping companies to drive greater speed, accuracy, productivity, efficiency and innovation across their workplaces, is proving especially important in this challenging climate. Robiquity is also committed to creating more local jobs and helping people to gain automation-driven, digital skills across the region.



The Northern Powerhouse is the Government’s vision for a super-connected, globally-competitive northern economy with a flourishing private sector, a highly-skilled population, and world-renowned civic and business leadership. Robiquity’s mission is to deliver on this vision.



Tom Gardner co-founder and director at Robiquity said; “As a Northern Powerhouse partner, we want to showcase our achievements to generate more localised awareness of the huge benefits of intelligent automation and drive more jobs and skills in this area. Over 25% of the UK's fastest-growing northern technology companies are now based in Greater Manchester, and as Europe’s fastest-growing major tech city, it’s also well placed to challenge the dominance of London too.”



Robiquity’s mission is to enable any organisation - from around the corner - to around the world, to gain maximum value from the best intelligent automation technologies. The company provides unique accelerated resource delivery pods consisting of a crack, multi-skilled, team that deliver rapidly expanding, sustainable intelligent automation implementations. Another industry-leading innovation is Robiquity’s A.T.O.M operating model, a step by step methodology that delivers a best of breed intelligent automation tech at a scale that transforms organisations’ end-to-end business operations – as fast and effectively as possible.







About Robiquity (https://robiquity.com)

Robiquity is a Manchester-based company that enables global organisations to gain maximum value from best of breed RPA technologies. The company blends RPA technologies, with human talent via ScaleSafe™ and its innovative operating model – A.T.O.M so intelligent automation can be applied faster, more efficiently than ever.



Since 2016, Robiquity has helped over 50 multi-national organisations including; JLR, Loblaw and Opus Energy, achieve intelligent, automation-driven transformation – enabling them to drive greater speed, accuracy, productivity, efficiency and innovation - across their business. This fast growing company now has operations in North America and Middle East and now employs nearly 100 multi-skilled staff.



About Northern Powerhouse

The Northern Powerhouse Partner Programme is an essential part of creating the Northern Powerhouse. Government is growing a network of partners who all believe strongly in the economic potential of the North, and support the need for a combined effort by government and business to realise that potential. There are businesses and organisations from across the North from a variety of sectors signed up to the partner programme. Prospective partners can email NorthernPowerhouse@communities.gov.uk for more information about the partner programme and how to apply.