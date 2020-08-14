As workforce strategies make a dramatic shift from hours-based to output-based performance metrics as Covid alters business models, investing in the right technology will be the crucial lever for success. That’s according to insight from multiple industry experts as part of a recent panel debate hosted by leader in talent acquisition and managed workforce solutions, Guidant Global.



During the webinar, leading commentators from the likes of Hinterview, Flexy, Toptal, RoboRecruiter and Impellam Group, shared insight into the future of talent resources in a post-Covid world, with one key theme emerging: the acceptance of a fluid workforce. With more businesses now embracing remote and contingent workforces and benefiting from the efficiencies these brings to a company, a key challenge lies in navigating the plethora of talent technology available – but complex software isn’t always the most efficient option.



As Simon Blockley, CEO of Guidant Global, explains, while the shift in mindset is a positive step towards future-proofing businesses, it requires a new approach to workforce strategies, and utilising the right technology will play a crucial role in driving success:



“There’s no doubt that Covid-19 has had a huge impact on how every business operates. I’ve seen organisations evolve at unprecedented rates. Managers are waking up to the fact that the skills they need don’t necessarily need to be physically sitting next to them. They’re more open to accessing the likes of contingent and remote workers and this mindset is the biggest step towards progress for truly strategic workforce management. We’re now facing a workforce where employers are less concerned about hours worked, and more focused on the outputs delivered.



“However, success now pivots on using the right technology to locate and manage this flexible workforce, and with a multitude of software, digital tools and AI available for employers, ensuring the right investments are made now will be crucial. Given how quickly everything is changing at the moment, having the tools and partnerships in place that can grow and adapt with your business will be a real game-changer. And for many firms, more ‘glamorous’ and overly complex systems aren’t always the best option. In some cases, simple data management and automation can deliver the best financial and efficiency results.”



