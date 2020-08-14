LSE IDEAS announces new Jinnah Fellowship to increase understanding of Pakistan’s foreign policy



LSE IDEAS (The London School of Economics and Political Science’s foreign policy think tank) is pleased to announce the launch of the Jinnah Postdoctoral Fellowship.



This new fellowship, which has launched on Pakistan’s Independence Day, will seek to increase interest in Pakistan at LSE and the world more broadly.

The goal of the fellowship is to spark meaningful conversations about Pakistan and its place in the world.



It has been generously funded by Dr Saqib Qureshi, the Canadian Jaffari Muslim Foundation, and other donors.



Professor Christopher Coker, Director of LSE IDEAS, says:



“LSE IDEAS is proud to host the Jinnah Postdoctoral Fellowship. Our primary purpose is to promote a better understanding of international politics. This fellowship will bring prominent scholars to LSE to study Pakistan’s foreign policy and further important academic links between Pakistan and the School.”



Dame Minouche Shafik, Director of The London School of Economics and Political Science, says:



“This fellowship is a welcomed expansion of LSE IDEAS and will bring new insights into Pakistan’s foreign policy to the School, helping to enrich the School’s global outlook and community. The aims of the Jinnah Postdoctoral Fellowship are part of LSE’s commitment to understand today and influence tomorrow.”





For more information, please contact Jonny Stone at jonny@bluesky-pr.com or call 01582 790704.

END/