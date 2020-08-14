A new service to make it easy for journalists to find academics to interview or offer comment has been launched by specialist education PR consultancy BlueSky Education.



Designed for journalists and editors looking for an academic to comment on a breaking news story, or provide insight for an article or news segment, the database request service has hundreds of academics who would be happy to offer their expertise.



The academics span every field ranging from finance, management and politics, to energy, science and psychology from higher education institutions all over the world.



These institutions include: Durham University Business School and Imperial College Business School in the UK; Nazarbayev University in Kazakhstan; NEOMA Business School and emlyon business school in France; ESMT Berlin and the University of Cologne in Germany; Vienna University of Economics and Business in Austria; MIP Politecnico di Milano in Italy, and many more.



There will be no need to trawl through faculty pages on university websites, those working in the media can just fill in a form on the BlueSky Education website and a PR consultant will aim to reply within 24 hours.



BlueSky consultants have worked closely with the academics at these institutions to ensure their expert comments are suited to the media, whether that’s just a short quote or writing full opinion articles.



The request service is now live here: https://www.bluesky-pr.com/find-an-expert



“We recommend bookmarking this webpage,” says Associate Director Stephanie Mullins. “We hope that this service becomes a valuable resource for the media who are looking for expert comment. As well as academics, we can also connect journalists and editors with interviewees from within a university or within the higher education industry, such as deans, programme directors, faculty, alumni, students, heads of associated bodies or education charities.”



