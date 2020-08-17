Many people take medicines for a range of health problems, from indigestion and infections to anxiety and arthritis. But did you know that some medicines may affect your body’s nutrient levels, especially if you’re taking them regularly? If you don’t increase your levels of certain nutrients, this could affect your overall health.



In the Summer 2020 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Gaynor Bussell, dietitian and nutritionist, takes a look at some of the most commonly used medicines (such as antacids, HRT and corticosteroids) and how they affect our nutrient status. She covers which nutrients may be affected and how much extra of these nutrients we need in our diet to boost our nutrient levels back up to normal.



“When we take medicines, we may worry about the side effects but not think about other effects on our body,” says Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange. “It’s fascinating to read how many everyday medicines can lower our nutrient levels and what we can do to fix this.”



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is completely independent and is not sponsored by any companies. It provides impartial, easily understood information to women, men and healthcare professionals. The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top medical experts, such as gynaecologists, GPs, consultants, specialist menopause nurses, complementary practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians etc.



Articles in the Summer 2020 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include Starting on HRT, ‘Is this the menopause?’ and DIY home testing kits, as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As and information about Norma Goldman’s webinars, talks and workshops.



Looking for case studies and real life stories? The Menopause Exchange has a number of members who are happy to talk to journalists about their menopause experiences. The members are based in different parts of the UK, which may be of interest to regional publications as well as national ones. Many of the case studies are willing to provide a name and photograph, if required.



The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter is available via email for free. Sign up on our website, www.menopause-exchange.co.uk. Find us on Facebook and Twitter (@MenopauseExch).



For more information, call 020 8420 7245, e-mail norma@menopause-exchange.co.uk or write to The Menopause Exchange at PO Box 205, Bushey, Herts WD23 1ZS.



End





NOTES FOR EDITORS

1. The Menopause Exchange was launched in June 1999.

2. Articles in previous issues of The Menopause Exchange newsletter include: The menopause at work; Menopause in different cultures; Skin changes at the menopause; Stopping HRT; Complementary and alternative medicines for the menopause; Coffee and tea at the menopause; Diabetes and the menopause.

3. The founder and director of The Menopause Exchange is Norma Goldman. Norma has a pharmacy degree and a Master’s degree in health promotion. She gives webinars, talks and workshops on the menopause to women, men and employees in the workplace including hospitals, women’s groups, healthcare professionals, GP practices, organisations, companies and at exhibitions. Her daughter, Victoria Goldman, the editor of the newsletter, is an experienced health journalist, editor and proofreader, with a BSc. degree in Biomedical Science and a Master’s degree in Science Communication.

4. The aim of The Menopause Exchange is to raise the awareness of the menopause among women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary practitioners, line managers, health and safety officers and anyone else who is responsible in the workplace for the wellbeing of employees.

5. All press enquiries to Norma Goldman on 020 8420 7245.