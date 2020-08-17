Protein Rebel is revolutionising sports nutrition by today launching cricket and plant-based high protein powders. With a focus on all-natural ingredients, Protein Rebel is spearheading healthy and sustainable alternatives to whey-based protein shakes.



Protein Rebel founder, Tim Boote, says, “Protein Rebel is about doing things differently. We don’t use whey or lab-made micronutrient blends in our products. Instead, we have clean, 100 per cent natural ingredients that are great for the body and kind to the planet. We’ve mastered making new types of proteins, such as plants and insects, taste great while retaining all their nutritional properties.”



“Plus, our powders don’t give you that bloated feeling. In fact, crickets are an all-round superfood as they’re highly nutritious and contain a natural prebiotic to give the gut a healthy boost.”



Three Protein Rebel powders launch today: Reload (£28.95 for 19 servings) - a cricket and plant-based high protein powder that’s great for building and repairing muscle mass; Recover (£23.95 for 13 servings) - a high protein and high carbohydrate vegan sports nutrition powder for refuelling glycogen stores post-workout; and Replace (£28.95 for 17 servings) - a vegan meal and snack replacement protein powder for slimming down and toning up. All are available in dark chocolate and banana flavours.



Research proves that plants and crickets are high in protein and very nutritious. Crickets are nutritionally right up there with kale, goji berries and turmeric. They’re rich in protein and essential amino acids, high in iron and vitamin B12 and are packed full of prebiotic fibre making them good for the gut. Insects have also been found to be great sources of zinc, copper, magnesium and manganese.



Boote adds, “Crickets and plants are great sources of protein and have a much lower impact on the planet than whey. If people want to enjoy high protein supplements in a clean and natural way while reducing their impact on the environment, it’s time to try new types of proteins such as insects and plants. They’re the foods of the future.”



Protein Rebel powders are available to purchase at www.proteinrebel.com and by using discount code 25%OffLaunchRebel, customers can enjoy 25 per cent off their first purchase.



Notes to Editor



About Protein Rebel

Protein Rebel is shaking-up the protein powder market with 100% natural protein supplements that are great for the body, good for the gut and kind to the planet.



Containing no synthetic ingredients, whey or micronutrient blends, Protein Rebel’s products are packed full of nutritious ingredients and new types of protein, such as crickets and plants, that have a low planetary impact.



Protein Rebel’s products, which are available to buy at www.proteinrebel.com, include high protein cricket and plant post-workout powders; high protein and high carbohydrate vegan sports nutrition powders and vegan meal and snack replacement powders.



About Tim Boote

Tim is the founder of Protein Rebel – a protein powder company with a difference. With a background in interim marketing for food and drinks brands, Tim first conceived the idea of sustainable and 100% natural protein products back in April 2019. Protein Rebel was soon born, bringing together Tim’s passion for the environment and his love of keeping fit.



Having eaten insects in Africa and realising they tasted great and were full of nutrients, Tim is keen to normalise the eating of alternative proteins, such as insects. He is committed to creating products that not only taste great, but are good for the body, gentle on the gut and kind to the planet.



