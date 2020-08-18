With industry revenues hitting an all-time low, now is the time for airlines to re-evaluate cabin hygiene

• RedCabin’s first virtual working group will be led by Sean Stabler, Research and Innovation Manager at Sekisui Kydex

• "Building passenger confidence with a clean cabin” aims to understand if standards for cabin interior hygiene can be developed and how disinfectant technologies can be used most effectively onboard

• The virtual working group will take place on Wednesday 9th September at 5pm (CEST). Register to take part here.



BERLIN: As the airline industry seeks to increase passenger traffic, there is still caution surrounding Covid-19 infection rates. Aviation leaders are now exploring how innovative disinfectant technologies can be utilised in cabin interiors to help rebuild passenger confidence in air travel.



RedCabin’s first virtual working group will take place on Wednesday 9th September at 5pm (CEST) and aims to understand if standards for cabin interior hygiene can be developed and how disinfectant technologies can be used most effectively onboard.



The conversation will be led by Sean Stabler, Research and Innovation Manager at Sekisui Kydex. Sean has spent two decades researching materials and introducing new technologies to various industries, including aviation.



You can register to take part here.



With industry revenues hitting an all-time low, now is the time for airlines to re-evaluate cabin hygiene to provide the highest level of reassurance for passengers. By investing in innovative technology to keep cabins clean, airlines will establish an efficient solution to keeping guests safe.



The interactive working group will combine science, perception and collaboration to help industry executives understand how the use of disinfectant technologies can maximise the cleanliness of their aircraft cabins. The agenda will include:



• Discussions around new disinfection technologies such as UV disinfection, fogging, antimicrobial surfaces and disinfectant wipes

• An overview of antimicrobials, microbes and disinfectants and their impact on aircraft interiors

• An outline of the main differences between surface protection and human contact protection

• A breakout session which will consist of attendees divided into smaller groups to develop new solutions for enhanced cabin cleanliness



Monica Wick, founder and CEO of RedCabin commented: “The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in an unprecedented shift within the aviation industry. Airlines are having to adapt to this dramatic change and, naturally, passengers are cautious about their safety.”



“Following the success of our previous webinar series, we are launching our virtual working groups to enable aviation leaders to come together and work collaboratively to develop new solutions which allow the industry to thrive post-Covid-19.”



For more information, please visit: https://redcabin.de/#digital



About RedCabin:



Founded in 2017, RedCabin is an exclusive global aviation summit series focused on using collaboration and interactivity to develop new products, partnerships and processes which tackle the biggest challenges in aviation and improve the passenger experience.



Attended by senior executives from the world’s major aviation organisations – including airlines, design houses and manufacturers – RedCabin is the birthplace of many innovative projects and ideas which are reshaping how we travel.



Headquartered in Berlin, the summits take place four times a year in venues renowned for aviation history and innovation.



For more information on RedCabin and its vision, please visit: https://redcabin.de/



