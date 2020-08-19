Yamaha Music London, Yamaha’s flagship music store, has unwrapped a cracker of a Xmas gift list full of must-have instruments and home entertainment products for music lovers and musicians. London’s best kept retail secret is a much loved music destination for those in the know including international artists such as Jools Holland and Jamie Cullum and for everyone with a passion for music including absolute beginners of all ages and abilities.



The store has three floors of award-winning, Yamaha, Line6, Ampeg & Bosendorfer instruments, kit and gear from entry-level to Top of the Pops, all just a stone’s throw from Oxford Street OR available to buy online www.yamahamusiclondon.com



COMING HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

The spotlight is shining on Home Entertainment this Christmas as many of us are spending more downtime at home and looking at ways to improve and invest in the way we enjoy our leisure.



Old School Meets the HeadMaster

Game-changing wireless turntables, the Yamaha Vinyl 500 Turntables are a step into the future with a tribute to the past, combining the traditional turntable with the modern benefits of wireless streaming. Featuring Yamaha MusicCast speakers multi-room capabilities, to share the joy of your vinyl record collection in any room, with no cables. https://bit.ly/3iPd5Js price from £429



Thrilling Home Cinema Experience

The Yamaha MusicCast Bar 400 brings a host of features including the exhilarating 3D surround sound of the BAR 40 and low end punch of the included sub, this package allows you to sit back and enjoy thrilling sound as the filmakers intended. https://bit.ly/2Eev3Gk - from £449



Connect with Music Cast 20 and Music Cast 50

The MusicCast 20 speaker, the perfect way to enjoy music without any hassle - able to be used as a standalone speaker, paired, or acting as surround speakers with a compatible MusicCast AV receiver or soundbar. Providing a wide stereo sound, great bass response, and with the ability to connect and stream wirelessly, the Music Cast 50 will fill any room with dynamic sound. https://bit.ly/3hipKEt - from £159



HIT THE PERFECT NOTE

From self-playing pianos to silent pianos and the most affordable acoustic piano ever, Yamaha pianos are among the most played in the world and have earned a reputation for their excellent design, build quality and long-lasting performance - a Yamaha acoustic piano is a great investment buy which can last a lifetime.



The B series – An affordable all-rounder

The range includes a good all-rounder and an ideal family piano, very affordable with a rich and clear tone designed for compact, contemporary homes. The B1 and B2 pianos are great for beginners and for most piano playing abilities and the B3 is suited for more advanced players. All B series pianos are also available with Yamaha’s pioneering Silent Technology - using headphones for silent play any time of day or night while keeping family and neighbours happy.

The B series - https://bit.ly/3kVFaQU



“Silent Night” Pianos

The Silent Piano series includes upright and grand pianos, with the same acoustic sound, design and build quality as their standard counterparts but with the ability to play entirely without externally audible sound - only the player hears their performance. Imagine playing with headphones at night so you won’t disturb the neighbours but you still benefit from playing with a true hammer action and also have the sound of a sampled concert grand piano coming through the headphones! Silent Night” Pianos - https://bit.ly/314BMLW - from £4666.00



Yamaha Disklavier Enspire range – The Acoustic, Silent and Self Playing Pianos

The new Disklavier Enspire Upright Pianos, the most advanced Yamaha acoustic piano, where artistry, craftsmanship and technology meet. Computer and iOS connectivity, fully integrated record and playback facilities, as well as award-winning Silent Piano technology, make this piano the perfect space-saving choice for the growing family, the progressing amateur or the avid listener. Yamaha Disklavier Enspire range - https://bit.ly/311MFxT







SOFA ROCKSTAR TO GUITAR HERO

From the Guitar Go starter pack for beginners, to entry level guitars and high spec acoustic guitars with outstanding quality and tone, Yamaha Music London has everything you need to get picking!



L Series

The latest models in this high-quality range have a tonal richness that you would normally find from vintage instruments. Featuring a classic shape and exquisite mother-of-pearl inlays, these guitars possess the unique combination of well-rounded tone using Yamaha’s A.R.E (Acoustic Resonance Enhancement) technology, superb playability and excellent dynamic range.

L Series - https://bit.ly/2Q2qSQh - £533



Yamaha A-Series Electro-Acoustic Guitars

Designed to be the ideal performance acoustic guitar, with a custom designed scalloped bracing pattern for an all-new powerful, expressive acoustic tone. The A-Series is the perfect guitar to take your playing to the next level. A Series Electro-Acoustic Guitars https://bit.ly/3kTocTy - from £504.00



The FG Red Label

Acoustic folk guitars - that blend the retro aesthetic and classic tone of the iconic early Yamaha steel-string guitars with cutting-edge technological innovation in wood conditioning and true-to-life sound reproduction. https://bit.ly/2CytPVG - from £199



The TransAcoustic Guitar

There’s nothing as inspiring as playing an acoustic guitar in a great sounding room – it makes you play better, longer and with more creativity. The revolutionary Yamaha TransAcoustic Guitar gives you that experience without an amp or effect pedal, just the guitar itself! It’s the most inspiring, engaging acoustic guitar you’ve ever played. https://bit.ly/315E5hH - from £518.00



Silent Guitars

The SLG Silent Guitars are truly innovative and versatile. Utilising an original design in combination with quality electronics, these hybrid instruments deliver outstanding tone and playability that is just as at home on stage or in the studio, as it is in your living room.

https://bit.ly/2Y7whKm - from £588.00

