LONDON (18 August 2020) — National Geographic Traveller (UK) has announced the finalists of its Photography Competition 2020.



Launched in 2011, the prestigious annual competition seeks the UK’s best travel photography talent across four categories: Cities; Landscapes; People; and Nature. A global press and media campaign will present the winning images, which will also be featured on the National Geographic Traveller website.



Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “While the coronavirus pandemic has greatly affected our ability to travel, our desire to see the world is nevertheless undiminished. This year’s competition is a window on the world we hope to explore again as soon as it’s safe to do so, and is a reminder of the power and emotion that travel photography can capture. From spectacular wildlife to moving landscapes, the shortlist again demonstrates some of the UK’s best talent behind the lens.”



The judging panel consisted of Celia Topping, freelance photographer and picture editor; Greg Funnell, freelance photographer; Paul Wilson, editor, Nikon Pro magazine; Simon Bajada, food and travel photographer; Yulia Denisyuk, travel photographer and writer; Olly Puglisi, picture editor, National Geographic Traveller (UK); and Becky Redman, art director, National Geographic Traveller (UK).



The finalists:



Cities

Jordan Banks: The Soho building in Odaiba, Tokyo, Japan

Holly Barber: The Church of Our Lady Before Týn, Prague, Czech Republic

Mick Ryan: Local women walking in Bari, Italy



Landscapes

Eric Ho: Yuanyang rice terraces, southern Ailao Mountains, China

Annapurna Mellor: Thiksey Monastery, Ladakh, India

George Turnbull: Dead wood, Namib-Naukluft Park, Namibia



People

Lynn Fraser: Danchu, a Roma coppersmith, Transylvania, Romania

Kay Lockett: Dugerjav, a recipient of the Order of Glorious Motherhood medal, Mongolia

Hadriel Torres: Performing the haka, Ua Pou island, French Polynesia



Nature

Diana Knight: Lioness in a sandstorm on the banks of the Mara River, Kenya

Francesca Page: Spotted eagle ray near Cocos Island, Costa Rica

Tony Zhang: Flamingos, Lake Natron, Tanzania



To view the shortlist, visit: nationalgeographic.co.uk/photography-competition-2020-shortlist



The winners will be announced on 25 August 2020.



For high-res images for use in print/online publications, please download assets from: https://we.tl/t-Kio2GFwevR



Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivalled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 131 years, and now it’s committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for its consumers — and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as it does so. NGP returns 27% of its proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. nationalgeographic.com



National Geographic Society is a leading non-profit that invests in bold people and transformative ideas in the fields of exploration, scientific research, storytelling and education. It supports educators to ensure that the next generation is armed with geographic knowledge and global understanding. National Geographic Society aspires to create a community of change, advancing key insights about the planet and probing some of the most pressing scientific questions of our time. Its goal is measurable impact: furthering exploration and educating people around the world to inspire solutions for the greater good. nationalgeographic.org



