Teams is being keenly adopted right across the legal sector, to the point that pretty much everyone has it now

As well as providing easily customisable security and information compliance controls, the native Microsoft 365 solution unlocks Teams’ potential as the default central hub for all matter activity



ILTA>ON, August 24-28th, 2020 – Repstor, the Microsoft 365-based matter management specialist, has chosen ILTA>ON 2020, a major international event for the global legal technology community, for the formal launch of its timely new solution, Repstor for Teams™. This enables legal teams to coordinate and progress all matter management in a secure, ordered and traceable way from within the mainstream collaboration platform.



The rise & rise of Teams

Repstor has created its latest native Microsoft 365-based solution, Repstor for Teams, in response to the sharp rise in Teams adoption seen during the COVID-19 lockdown, as dispersed teams sought more spontaneous ways to stay connected and keep matters moving once outside the office.



Designed specifically for law firms, in-house legal teams and other professional service providers, Repstor for Teams enhances the Teams experience for users, so they can default to the platform as a hub for their everyday matter work. Intensifying pressures on legal operations, including the need to support more dispersed teams and pursue new operating models, have exposed inefficient practices including modes of document sharing and client collaboration as part of ongoing matter management, and now more than ever Teams addresses that gap.



“Teams is being keenly adopted right across the legal sector, to the point that pretty much everyone has it now,” notes Fergus Wilson, Repstor’s CTO. “It’s the natural way to stay connected with peers and clients – but there is so much more to it than its collaboration capabilities. And it’s that potential that our product is designed to unlock for legal teams.”



Where other Teams ‘companion’ products focus predominantly on basic teams creation and lifecycle management, as well as security controls, Repstor for Teams goes further. “Deriving full value from Teams is about so much more than information housekeeping - tracking conversation threads and deleting content when required,” Fergus explains. “Repstor’s expertise with the Microsoft 365 platform allows our integration to go so much further.”



Beyond compliance: creating a single window on all matter activity

As well as allowing organisations or individual departments to tailor their own security settings, teams lifecycle management and information compliance controls, Repstor for Teams provides direct links to firms’ existing systems of record as well as time management and billing systems, providing a single window into all client activity while closing the loop on document and email filing.



“We make it easy to create teams with all the right parameters and controls, the right look and feel for the given purpose, intuitive dashboard navigation, and direct links to core systems – from document management/systems of record, to time and billing systems. This means busy lawyers and administrative assistants can quickly find everything they need via a single viewpoint.”



Repstor for Teams offers substantial efficiency gains for legal operations. When Forrester reviewed Microsoft Teams for its potential in 2019, it noted that many of the savings associated with using Teams were linked to people having everything they needed available in a single space. It identified that information workers could save more than one hour per week by not having to switch between applications. “Access to third-party and line-of-business apps inside Teams from any device benefits all workers, especially remote workers,” Forrester’s report noted. During the COVID-19 lockdown, these findings bore out for all kind of professional services providers.



Poyner Spruill is an early customer of Repstor for Teams. The firm’s CIO, Ellen Kinsinger says, “The great thing about Repstor for Teams is that it takes our use of Teams to the next level - and we can feel relaxed about people using it extensively in their work because Repstor makes it so easy to set up the right controls for each use case. Teams is fast becoming our de facto way of working and, thanks to Repstor’s intuitive controls and navigation, that will have a very positive impact – both on people’s productivity, and on morale.”



Repstor will be demonstrating the new product at this year’s virtual ILTA>ON international legal technology event, which takes place online between August 24-28, 2020.



[ENDS]



About Repstor

Repstor is the Microsoft 365-based Matter Management company. We specialize in optimizing Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams productivity and information control for law firms and in-house legal teams.



We enable legal teams to coordinate and progress all matter management in a secure, ordered and traceable way from within Microsoft 365 and Teams. Harnessing the investment already made in these platforms, we offer substantial efficiency gains for law firms and legal operations.



Firms including Adams & Adams, gunnercooke and Boels Zanders Advocaten, and legal teams within major brands such as IATA, National Grid and Network Rail, are among the many organisations globally that enthusiastically use our solution, Custodian for Legal™, which is cloud-hosted, affordable and very easy to deploy.



For more information, visit www.repstor.com or find us on Twitter at @Repstor1.



About ILTA>ON

This year’s ILTA>ON, aimed at the global legal technology community and hosted by the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA), will take place virtually - online. The five-day conference, taking place August 24-28, 2020, will offer comprehensive peer-driven programs, educational content, and face-to-face virtual networking. It will see industry experts and the legal community come together to discover and evolve successful legal operation strategies for today’s transforming legal industry. ILTA is the premier peer networking organization, providing information to members to maximize the value of technology in support of the legal profession.



Media contact:

Carina Birt

Sarum PR for Repstor

carina@sarumpr.com

+44 7970 006624