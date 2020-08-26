ST. ALBANS, HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26th, 2020 10:00 BST – Boston Limited will include Prime Computer in its product portfolio and distribute the Swiss manufacturer's innovative IT hardware solutions in the UK and Ireland.



With all Prime Computer products, their fanless design in servers makes them suitable for use in a wide range of operating environments across a variety of sectors including hospitality, medical practices, and hospitals. All products are completely silent with no other mechanical parts generating noise, making it ideal for any environment. As many businesses currently rely on digital services, Prime Computer products are designed to provide continuous operation and reliability for all business needs.



"Prime Computer is determined to further expand its presence in the UK and Ireland, enhancing the status of the Prime Computer brand as the leading Swiss manufacturer of energy-saving, passively cooled mini-PCs and servers, including our brand new PrimeMini IoT," says Bianca Brinker, who represents Prime Computer AG worldwide as Chief Sales Officer.



"With Boston Limited as a strong distribution partner, we are confident that we will achieve this goal. Boston is one of the leading distributors and manufacturers of innovative high-performance server and storage solutions, which are manufactured according to individual needs for their partners and attach great importance to partner support and training. Boston focuses on a solution-oriented product portfolio and offers a comprehensive range of storage, servers and solutions that complement our brand well. This forward-looking approach makes Boston a real value-added distributor and partner for Prime Computer and aligns with our values of providing sustainable solutions for the IT market" says Bianca Brinker.



Manoj Nayee, Managing Director of Boston Limited, adds: "Boston is proud to partner with Prime Computer to offer intelligent, sustainable solutions for all types of businesses. As digital communications continue to grow in volume and method, many of our customers are finding it increasingly difficult to identify workload-capable solutions that also have "Green" credentials; it is a pleasure to work with a company that are as passionate about sustainability as we are and tick all the boxes when it comes to efficiency, quality, durability and reliability."



About Boston

Boston Limited has been providing cutting-edge technology since 1992 using Supermicro® building blocks. Our high performance, mission-critical server and storage solutions can be tailored for each specific client, helping you to create your ideal solution. From the initial specification, solution design and even full custom branding – we can help you solve your toughest business challenges simply and effectively. Boston's high performance, mission-critical server and storage solutions can be tailored for each specific client. We help you create your ideal solution - customising the specification, design and even full custom branding - helping you solve your toughest business challenges simply and effectively. Since its founding in London, UK, Boston has expanded operations globally. Following on from the successful launch of Boston IT Solutions India in 2009, Boston launched Boston Server & Storage Solutions GmbH in Germany a year later, with offices also opening on the West and East coast, USA in 2012.



About Prime Computer

Prime Computer AG is a young, fast-growing Swiss company founded with the aim of producing IT hardware under economic, social and ecological aspects, focusing on energy efficiency and durability. With its sustainable IT solutions, Prime Computer strives to bring about a rethink with regard to the unnecessary waste of resources such as energy and raw materials. With precisely matched components, constant further development of the products and the care and analysis of stakeholders, the St. Gallen-based company has succeeded in creating intelligently designed, durable, energy-saving & environmentally friendly Mini-PCs and servers that are also fanless, highly reliable and low total cost of ownership.



