They're an instant solution to achieve all the glam, thickness, body and volume without the expensive trip to the salon.

Social media has pulled back the curtain on the behind-the-scenes and ‘top secrets’ of Hollywood’s hair processes, tips and tricks. Gone are the days when young men and women looked at glossy magazines, covered with Hollywood A-listers and their incredibly polished, voluminous, and ever-glamorous hair. In the fast-moving world of hair trends and styles, it seems that social media is at the forefront on what ‘glam’ means in 2020.



Although Hollywood movies continue to influence the hair and beauty industry, their impact pales in comparison with that of Instagram’s influence on the young market, especially when it comes to glamourous hair. Instagram is a global digital magazine that appears to be much more relatable to most consumers – they rarely don expensive gowns, but increasingly approach hair and makeup with photos in mind (enter Instagram-glam).



We are all now on some version of the red carpet in our own daily lives, online and offline, and with today’s accessibility, it’s all about authenticity, accessibility and inclusivity.

To make this glam more accessible to the regular consumer, Cliphair has launched a brand-new product – the 240g - 280g Ultra Volume Weft Extensions; the thickest range from the brand and one of the most voluminous clip in sets in the market.



The Ultra Volume set is suitable for average or thick hair types, this set is your answer to achieving that ultimate glamorous look you see on your feed every day. This set will blend seamlessly with thick hair and create lots of added volume.



Cliphair launches Ultra Volume Weft Extensions Range – the thickest range of clip in hair extensions set from the brand.



26th August 2020



Cliphair is excited to announce the launch the incredible 240g – 280g Ultra Volume weft set – the brand’s thickest, most glamourous range in its history since the launch in 2007.

Giving more body, more depth and more volume, the brand-new Ultra Volume weft clip in extensions were created especially for our glam girls in mind; for those who’ve been searching for more volume and more thickness (without the extra fuss). It’s the ultimate go-to for ultra-glam, Insta-worthy hair in minutes!



What makes the Ultra Volume Weft different?

• Made from 240g – 280g of the finest 100% Remy human hair extensions, the Ultra Volume Wefts is the THICKEST collection in our clip in range and one of the most voluminous clip-in hair extensions products you will find on the market.

• Just like our other clip in sets, the Ultra Volume set has eight wefts, but there is more hair on each weft – making the overall set thicker.

• Even with more hair, there are no extra clips, so they’re just as quick and easy to put into your hair).

Who might be interested?

Suitable for medium to thick hair. They're an instant solution to achieve all the glam, thickness, body and volume without the expensive trip to the salon.





Benefits:

• This set provides even more hair than any of our clip in ranges

• Easy install and very comfortable to wear; add length, volume, and colour safely

• They are just as versatile as most other forms of extensions – you can wash, dye, straighten or curl them as you would your own natural hair

• Premium quality for an extra thick luxurious finish

• Offers effortless body and dimension, no matter the style



Our Ultra volume set range is available in a wide variety of lengths ranging from 18" - 24". They also come in a variety of colours including different shades of black, brown, blonde and reds. These clip ins are perfect for the ladies longing for fuller locks.



Here’s how to use it:

The easiest way to put in your Ultra Volume weft extensions is to start at your earlobe. Start from the back and work your way up in rows to your temples. Clip in the smaller sections at the side of your head last so your hair is evenly placed. Style as desired. Application takes 5-10 minutes.

Our Ultra Volume Weft range is available to buy from www.cliphair.co.uk



About Cliphair

Cliphair grew rapidly from very humble beginnings in 2007. Today, we have over 10 years’ experience providing exceptionally high-quality hair extensions to thousands of customers worldwide.

We carefully-select our hair extensions to ensure each product is of the finest quality according to stringent quality standards, to ensure we always provide you with consistently high-quality hair. It is our very greatest pleasure to continue empowering women globally to feel like the best version of themselves through incredible hair.



Why Cliphair?

• Unbeatable prices with unmatched quality

• We offer longer length extensions than most brands (up to 26")

• We have a comprehensive range of high-grade hair extensions in over 50 shades, including a range of reds, blacks, brunettes, ombres and bright colours (plus we release new colours every quarter!)

• We offer different textures, from curly hair to wavy and straight hair

• Free standard worldwide shipping and flexible 30-day hassle-free return policy (90-day returns policy during COVID-19 pandemic)

• Free colour matching service

• We have an expert range of haircare products, so our customers maximise the durability of their hair extensions

• Klarna service – customers can spread the cost and pay in 3 easy instalments or choose to pay up to 30 days after date of purchase. No fees, no interest, and no hassle



Our Process and Ethics

We ethically source the purest human hair where hair is donated, and we work closely with each member in our hair processing factory to ensure adherence to strict and fair ethical principles.



