Speakers at the virtual event include IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Starling Bank, HSBC, and AWS.



Thursday 27th August - London, England - On 23rd and 24th September, the UK’s largest event for data, Big Data LDN (London) will take place, entirely online. Global data leaders will gather virtually for the first time ever to allow visitors, speakers and exhibitors to remotely explore the new data frontier.



Since launching in 2016 (previously held at Olympia London) the event has rapidly grown in popularity from 3,000 delegates in 2016 to over 9,000 in 2019, with 130 exhibitors and 150 speakers last year alone.



This year’s event will be held via Big Data LDN’s online platform, giving global delegates access to watch live demos, video chat and hear from expert speakers, in a comprehensive conference programme. Speakers will share real-world, customer insights from the frontline and in-depth knowledge into key data topics including privacy, governance and leading technology trends such as AI, BI and analytics.



Big Data LDN’s brand new online platform will allow delegates to:

Learn from global data leaders including IBM, Oracle and Microsoft from the comfort of their own home.

Attend virtual seminars and network with speakers, peers and exhibitors all in one place from anywhere in the world.

Save their seat, plan ahead of time and personalise their own virtual seminar agenda.



Bill Hammond, Big Data LDN Event Director commented, “Many UK and global businesses are struggling to navigate current challenges in data quality, skills gaps and ever-increasing privacy issues and regulation. Dealing with these existing road blocks, all while adjusting to the ‘new normal’ and the first UK recession in 11 years, is no easy task.”



“Now more than ever it is vital that UK businesses build a bright data future. Big Data LDN promotes the conversation between global data leaders and businesses looking for a steer in the right direction. This year, our platform’s virtual tools will continue to give delegates the opportunity to hear from industry leaders, network with fellow data experts and learn more about innovative technologies from exhibitors.”



About Big Data LDN



Big Data LDN, a free to attend conference, is all about providing answers by focusing on the practical steps that organisations should take. Speakers will share their insights on best practice and hard-won lessons on what works and what to avoid. The virtual event will feature 8 seminar tracks from industry experts, as well as keynote speakers. The event will have a compelling blend of strategic guidance, actionable technical insights and thought leadership advice, enabling senior business and IT delegates to tackle their Big Data projects and implement a data-driven strategy.



Complementing the education programme, the Big Data LDN exhibition brings together over 100 leading technology and services suppliers from around the world, providing one-to-one access to expert advice and a wide range of data and analytics products.



See the full 2020 agenda here and register here.



