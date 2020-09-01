Combined with Salesforce Customer 360 Platform and Salesforce Field Service, Asset 360 will create the world’s most complete field service solution on the world’s #1 CRM platform



London, UK – September 1, 2020 – ServiceMax, the leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced ServiceMax Asset 360 for Salesforce, a new product built on Salesforce Field Service, bringing ServiceMax’s asset-centric approach and decade-plus of experience to more customers across a broader set of industries to help them keep critical assets running.



In today’s environment, companies across all industries are having to reimagine how they operate. Requirements for equipment performance have intensified, while customer expectations continue to rise. In order to thrive, organisations must advance beyond the standard break-fix model to ensure uptime for important assets in a safe and compliant manner. Service teams must prioritise efficient asset performance, as well as the customer experience they provide.

ServiceMax Asset 360 for Salesforce will deliver a 360-degree view into install base, service contracts and asset performance to maximise equipment uptime and reduce maintenance costs.



This advanced insight, natively developed within Salesforce Field Service, will empower customers to shift from selling products to adopting outcome-based strategies that propel businesses forward. This will enable customers to drive operational results, including:



● Accelerating time-to-value to support asset-centric business processes with pre-configured templates and industry best practices



● Gaining greater visibility into warranty coverages and improving service margin by preventing uncovered work with warranty and entitlement management



● Maximising contract attach rates and renewals by monitoring the install base to ensure warranty-to-contract conversion while delivering on entitlements



● Automating RMA/depot repair processes to efficiently manage returns, meet compliance and lower inventory costs with purpose-built interfaces



The new offering will enable reduced implementation time and deliver new innovation with each release, bringing enhanced workflows directly to customers “out of the box” and access to emerging technologies such as Einstein. ServiceMax Asset 360 for Salesforce will be available in November 2020. ServiceMax will also continue to offer, support and invest in bringing new technologies to its existing Core platform.



“For 13 years, ServiceMax has helped customers keep the world running with world-class field service solutions,” said Neil Barua, CEO of ServiceMax. “We are proud to offer this new solution, built on the Salesforce platform, which will enable even more customers across a broader set of industries to benefit from an asset-centric approach in order to run more profitable, efficient service operations and ensure uptime on the world’s most important assets.”



“The enhanced partnership between ServiceMax and Salesforce continues the market trend of ecosystem relationships to support end-to-end service lifecycle management with an eye to an industry focus,” said Aly Pinder, Program Director, Service Innovation and Connected Products at IDC, and author of IDC’s recent Market Scape on Field Service Management. “The partnership moves the conversation past ‘let’s turn more wrenches in a given day’ to ‘let’s enable service to deliver a better, more proactive customer experience that ensures asset performance.’ I am intrigued to follow this from a business relationship perspective and see how this partnership supports the future of field service.”



“We’re thrilled to be bringing a next-generation field service product to market for our customers,” said Mark Cattini, SVP of Field Service Management at Salesforce. “And, with the combination of ServiceMax Asset 360 and Salesforce Field Service, companies across industries will have access to enhanced asset management and dynamic resource scheduling capabilities on a single platform. This is the future of field service and it’s connected, proactive and intelligent.”



