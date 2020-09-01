New Native Connector Brings Together Event Streaming & Management with Cloud-Native iPaaS to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation



Chesterbrook, Pa. – Sept. 1, 2020 – Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business and leading provider of cloud-based integration-as-a-service (iPaaS), and Solace, a leading provider of event streaming and management capabilities, today announced PubSub+ Connector for Boomi. Today’s announcement further expands the partnership creating deeper integrations thereby creating a better, more seamless user experience for customers.



Digital transformation involves modernizing legacy applications and integrating hybrid architectures so organizations can operate in real-time and have the agility necessary to rapidly create new services and capabilities. Efforts are hampered by a lack of tools capable of enabling event-driven integration – the real-time movement of information triggered by events that can happen across a distributed enterprise and among application and IoT ecosystems that traverse various data centers and public clouds.



The connector will give customers of Boomi’s AtomSphere™ Platform access to Solace's industry-leading event streaming technologies and to PubSub+ Event Portal, the market’s first event management toolset to design, create, discover, catalog, share, visualize, secure and manage all enterprise events.



“Boomi and Solace have a long-standing common goal of ensuring the customer’s user experience is first and foremost,” said Ed Macosky, senior vice president of Product, Boomi. “With the new PubSub+ Connector for Boomi, Solace makes it easier for our iPaaS customers to apply their applications and information sources to innovative new use cases by linking them in an event-driven manner. Solace has a proven track record of helping enterprises of all shapes and sizes reap the rewards of event-driven architecture and we look forward to seeing how our joint customers will benefit.”



The connector, available in the Boomi AtomSphere™ palette, will give users complete real-time visibility into their environments and make it easy for customers to create data streaming connections between applications integrated with Boomi and other cloud, on-premises, and IoT environments.



"Event-driven integration is becoming increasingly important to enterprises that want to enable real-time functionality while also simplifying their architecture, but no single vendor can support this pattern out-of-the-box,” said David Menninger, senior vice president and research director, Ventana Research. “That's why it's so encouraging to see Boomi and Solace deepening the integration of their technologies.”



To date, integration between AtomSphere and PubSub+ has been achievable with JMS connectors that do not support all use cases and haven’t given customers access to the full capabilities and performance of PubSub+. As part of Solace and Boomi’s strategic partnership, Solace PubSub+ Platform is now a preferred event streaming platform for enterprise deployments in the Boomi ecosystem.



Customers are already taking advantage of this partnership.



One of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies used Boomi and Solace to upgrade their master data management system to enable faster, smarter execution of marketing strategies, better lifecycle management of products, and a more efficient supply chain. Solace PubSub+ event brokers consume master data changes, route them to relevant Boomi Atom(s) which process/transform them as needed, and then stream information from those Atoms to whatever applications need it, wherever they are running – in any cloud or on-premises environment.



“The new PubSub+ Connector for Boomi makes it easier for Boomi customers to get even more value out of their existing assets by enabling real-time event-driven communications across diverse cloud, on-premises, and IoT environments,” said Edward Funnekotter, vice president of engineering, Solace. “By making Solace’s publish/subscribe capabilities accessible within the Boomi user interface, the connector tightly integrates Solace’s platform with Boomi’s iPaaS.”



“With the seamless integration between Solace and Boomi enabled by the new connector, enterprises are now able to leverage the full range of Solace PubSub+ capabilities to implement any event-driven use case with maximum flexibility and minimum development time. This partnership is poised to deliver significant value to customers, and it's just getting started,” said Derek Weber, Slalom Consulting.



###

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, instantly connects everyone to everything with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 12,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi’s vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while you connect applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes.

For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

© 2020 Boomi Inc. Dell, Dell Technologies, Boomi, the ‘B’ logo, Atom, AtomSphere, Molecule, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc., or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.



About Solace

Solace helps large enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, the market's first and only event management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Behind Solace technology is the world's leading group of data movement experts, with nearly 20 years of experience helping global enterprises solve some of the most demanding challenges in a variety of industries – from capital markets, retail, and gaming to space, aviation, and automotive. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, multinational automobile manufacturers such as Groupe Renault and Groupe PSA, and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace's advanced event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures. Learn more at solace.com.



Special note:

Statements in this material that relate to future results, future hiring, and future events or investment are forward-looking statements and are based on Boomi’s current expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “confidence,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will” and “would,” or similar expressions. Actual results, hiring, customer trends, and events in future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the challenge of finding and onboarding new personnel, marketplace trends, ongoing management attention to the market, the uncertainties associated with technology changes and the development and release of new technology. Boomi and Dell Technologies assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.