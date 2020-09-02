Excel Introduces Enbeam Blown Fibre

This announcement comes 18 months or so after our PON solution launch and is clearly very complimentary to this, specifically in the MDU market.

September 2020 – Excel, the copper and optical fibre cabling infrastructure provider, has announced the launch of its Enbeam blown fibre solution with immediate effect.



The system includes a range of microducts from single to multiway in designs suitable for either internal or external applications, complemented with Enhanced Fibre Performance Units (EPFU) of 4 through to 12 fibre in both single and multimode. Systems installed by authorized Excel partners will be able to include this new system within the standard Excel 25-year warranty programme.



Ross McLetchie, Mayflex Sales Director comments, "As bandwidth demand continues to grow, we are experiencing increased demand across our Enbeam fibre offering, so the introduction of the blown fibre solution could not come at a better time. The concept of installing ducting throughout buildings, campus, or data center environments is far from new, but we believe this is perhaps the time for this type of solution to become more mainstream and provide truly future proofed, upgradeable backbone and FTTX solutions to meet customer needs. We have already secured two major projects with the new range and will be building our stock profile as we roll out the benefits of the offering to our customers over the coming months. Training programmes covering both design and installation practices will be available to interested parties, together with a hire scheme for blowing machines."



The internal Enbeam microducts will be offered in the distinctive Excel ice blue jacket colour, whilst the external ducts have black high-density polyethylene outer sheath with aluminium foil inserted between the jacket and microducts to provide moisture protection. Each of the designs have internal longitudinal ribbing and a permanent super-slick lining of Silicore™ to reduce friction during cable placement.



Enbeam Enhanced Performance Fibre Units (EPFU) are designed specifically for blown fibre applications and are optimised for installation within our range of blown fibre ducts. The fibres are contained within a soft acrylate layer, which cushions the fibres. This layer is coated with a hard layer for strength and finally a low-friction coating to ensure low drag and maximise blowing distances within the ducts. The acrylate coatings are easy to remove to expose the 250-micron primary-coated fibres for quick splicing. The fibres are colour-coded according to TIA-598-C. The fibre units are available in OM3, OM4 and OS2 compliant with G-652 & G.657.A1 bend insensitive specifications as standard.



McLetchie continues, "Our aim is to offer direct, and indirect users of Excel the broadest possible range of end to end solutions that meet not just current, but future requirements. This announcement comes 18 months or so after our PON solution launch and is clearly very complimentary to this, specifically in the MDU market." You can find out more about the Excel PON Solution online.



For further details visit our website or call our sales team on 0121 326 7557.



Further Information:

Rebecca Bishop

Marketing Communications Executive - Excel

rebecca.bishop@mayflex.com