Excel is delighted to announce that they are the number one cabling brand in the UK market, with 21% market share.

Copper and optical fibre infrastructure provider, Excel is delighted to announce that they are the number one cabling brand in the UK market, with 21% market share.

BSRIA, the UK-based testing, instrumentation, research and consultancy organisation, published their World Market for Structured Cabling report in April 2020, where the announcement was reported.

Andrew Percival, Managing Director commented, “This is a fantastic achievement and I’m proud of everyone in the team who has played a part in pushing Excel to reach this point. The market is very competitive, and the industry has come through a period of significant change over the last 12 to 18 months, so for Excel to come out as the front-runner is an exciting milestone for the brand. I would like to thank our Excel customers, old and new, for their continuous support and am sure this market leading position will assist them in expanding their own businesses as acceptance of our solution across all verticals continues to grow.”

Andrew continued, “I am confident that the Excel brand will continue to enjoy formidable growth throughout the rest of this year and into 2021. During the Covid-19 pandemic we have been busy building a new website (www.excel-networking.com) with all-new content and improved navigation, which will help to support this growth and provide our customers with a best-in-class user experience when browsing online.”

Andrew concluded, “The Excel brand has been built on a foundation of being a quality, premium performance end-to-end infrastructure solution backed by a comprehensive 25-year warranty. Our unrivalled product range that is supported by independent third-party verification, free next day delivery service and our drive for a more sustainable supply chain with our plastic free initiative are just a few of the reasons why more and more customers are choosing Excel.”

For more information about Excel and their product offering, visit their new website at www.excel-networking.com or for details about pricing, contact the Excel sales team: sales@excel-networking.com.





Further Information:

Rebecca Bishop

Marketing and Communications Executive - Excel

rebecca.bishop@mayflex.com