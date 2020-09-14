Enviable legal sector talent on both sides of the Atlantic along with Repstor’s Microsoft Gold partner and Content Services Partner status drive big-name client wins with corporate legal teams and private law firms in the UK and the US as the urgency around digital transformation intensifies



Belfast , UK - September 14th, 2020 – Repstor, the Microsoft 365-based matter management specialist, has seen demand for its Custodian for Legal™ matter lifecycle management and interest in its new Repstor for Teams™ solutions soar in the wake of the global lockdown, as more legal teams seek more intuitive and mainstream ways to collaborate on their caseloads across distance.



Repstor’s clients around the world include North American law firm Charthouse Lawyers; international firms Adams & Adams and Konexo; Anthony Gold Solicitors, gunnercooke and Boels Zanders Advocaten in Europe, plus the in-house legal departments of Network Rail, UK Power Networks, National Grid, Wellcome Trust and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) All have turned to Repstor’s Microsoft 365-based legal software to deliver greater agility, visibility and efficiency as they progress and monitor client matters.



Repstor has bolstered its senior teams in the US and the UK in response to the explosion in demand for its legal solutions. Among the latest appointments are Kevin Bley, US Sales for Corporate Legal in the US - an experienced VP of sales with strong business development skills in IT and services, particularly linked to Software as a Service (SaaS). He joins Robert Swan, VP of Sales for Legal Solutions for the Americas, and Bryan Ferguson, Director of Sales for the Americas.



Heading Repstor’s global Legal Solutions organisation is co-founder Sheila Gormley in Belfast, UK. She is joined by Deirdre Sweeney, Repstor’s recently-appointed Head of Operations responsible for customer success. Deirdre has worked in the IT industry since graduating from Trinity College Dublin in 1987. Another highly-experienced member of the UK team is Principal Consultant for Legal & Professional Services, Leigh Smith, who joined Repstor from global law firm Eversheds Sutherland in 2018.



Repstor Custodian for Legal provides legal teams with a secure matter lifecycle management Solution for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft SharePoint incorporating document & email management and collaboration. Its soaring success with both corporate legal teams and private law firms is down to its accessibility, affordability and easy integration with existing systems.



Repstor recently launched a timely new solution, Repstor for Teams™, allowing legal teams to coordinate and progress all matter management in a secure, ordered and traceable way from within the mainstream collaboration hub, Microsoft Teams. The new Repstor solution comes in response to the sharp rise in Teams adoption seen during the COVID-19 lockdown, as dispersed colleagues have sought more spontaneous ways to stay connected and keep matters moving outside of the office.



“Repstor’s success in the international legal market has been phenomenal, and is a strong indication that the profession is no longer well served by complex, expensive, proprietary document management solutions,” commented Alan McMillen, the company’s CEO.



“Legal teams are voting with their feet and switching to software that’s intuitive, close at hand, and used by everyone. Repstor meets that need, giving legal professionals a single window through which they can monitor and manage matters right through to completion, in a fully compliant way, with everything they need to hand. Demand for our Microsoft 365-based matter lifecycle management solutions is stronger than ever, and with our expanding and deeply experienced team on both sides of the Atlantic, our clients couldn’t be in better hands.”



