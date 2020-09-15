Organisations can now easily deploy endpoint estates compliant with Cyber Essentials Plus, inheriting Becrypt’s certified cloud-managed environment.



Paradox Edge is a Device as a Service (DaaS) offering, combining a managed SaaS platform and a secure endpoint solution developed by London-based cyber-security specialist Becrypt. The increasingly popular DaaS model helps organisations’ IT services do more for less: reducing time to deploy endpoints, removing endpoint patching costs and headaches, and reducing help desk calls. Based on the government-accredited Paradox endpoint software, the addition of Cyber Essentials Plus certification allows Paradox Edge customers to demonstrate end to end risk management and security that is compliant with industry best practices.



Cyber Essentials Plus is the audited version of the Cyber Essentials information security standard and requires organisations to have a number of technical and procedural controls to mitigate common internet-borne cyber-attacks. Cyber Essentials Plus provides a further level of assurance that appropriate technical controls have been successfully implemented. By adopting Paradox Edge, any organisation can rapidly deploy End User Devices, with confidence in security from the endpoint, through to the AWS cloud-hosted management platform.



Paradox devices are optimised for accessing cloud services, enabling organisations to extend the value of cloud adoption across the enterprise. Emma Davis, Head of Testing from Digital Armour a leading security services company commented “Becrypt's innovative and detailed approach to Cyber Security ensured that this service and the infrastructure supporting it achieved extremely positive results from the audit tests carried out during the Cyber Essentials Plus Accreditation process. As an established IASME Cyber Essentials Certification Body, Digital Armour Ltd is proud to have worked with Becrypt, an organisation who are so proactive in ensuring the security of data. It is refreshing to work with a team who continuously strive for improvement, and whose cyber security methodology is seen as continued journey, rather than a one-off, tick-box exercise.”



CEO of Becrypt, Bernard Parsons added: “Our Paradox customers have for some time taken comfort in the unique and government-accredited endpoint security. The addition of Cyber Essentials Plus to our service offering extends the third-party validation of our security controls and process from the endpoint to the cloud. We’re delighted to be able to provide a flexible and cost-effective way for our customers to consume cloud services, providing everything from endpoint hardware and software to managed services, allowing our customers to focus on their core business activities.”



About Becrypt

Becrypt is an agile London-based UK SME with almost 20 years cyber security expertise, established through the development and delivery of End User Device platforms. We supply governments and security-conscious commercial organisations, large and small, with a range of security solutions and services.



Working with leading hardware manufacturers, Becrpt’s Paradox Edge DaaS solution now provides accredited endpoint security throughout the entire device lifecycle – from laptop imaging to decommissioning. With unique hardware-enforced device health measurements, Paradox Edge ensures endpoint devices remain in a known healthy state throughout their life, dramatically reducing risk, cost and complexity of end point environments. Paradox Edge includes a full Managed Service offering, removing the overhead and time required to deploy new endpoint environments.



contact egrey@becrypt.com

+44 (0)7964 909 581