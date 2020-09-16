FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Free business school workshop series to help businesses survive COVID-19



Trinity Business School has partnered with Ibec, Ireland’s top business confederation in launching a free series of workshops and seminars for businesses to rebuild in the Covid economy.



The Reboot & Reignite series brings together top academics, business leaders and industry experts over a series of eight online workshops. The seminars are open to business leaders and owners to participate.



The series teases out important questions and challenges that are being faced by business organisations today.



Participants will engage with the panel in exploring these issues with the aim of taking away solutions and fresh innovative perspectives for their own organisations.



The Reboot and Reignite business campaign also will challenge business leaders around securing a pathway to recovery which is financially viable, and strategically competitive but also sustainable in terms of the environment and diversity.



Join with Trinity Business School, Ibec and leaders such as Jamie Heaslip, Dr Rhona Mahony, Bobby Healy, Dr Kara McGann in the seminar series which kicks off on the 22nd of September 2020.



The series will launch on 22nd September with its first seminar: How your business can thrive in a recessionary environment.



This session will be led by Trinity Business School’s Director of Executive Education, Michael Flynn, the seminar will give participants the opportunity to hear from Ibec CEO, Danny McCoy, Trinity Business School’s Dean and Chair of Business Studies, Professor Andrew Burke, CEO & Founder of Pharmapod, Leonora O’Brien, CEO & Founder of Manna, Bobby Healy.



The speakers will discuss how individuals can go about ‘reigniting’ their businesses using strategic and innovative thinking, and reimagining their business model in ways that ‘allow you to not waste a good crisis’.



Professor Andrew Burke, Dean and Chair of Business Studies at Trinity Business School, says:



“In the current crisis we felt we had a responsibility to help our communities, to help an eco-system that we benefit from and provide support to businesses struggling after the hardships of a pandemic. In many ways, this became the inspiration for our ‘Reboot and Reignite’ campaign.



When the world went into lockdown, remote working proved to be a productive surprise. Output not only continued but digital innovation in business accelerated. International projects and meetings were propelled forward and international business travel was shown to be far less needed than ever imagined before. So alongside discussing the key challenges that businesses will face, such as cashflow, thriving in an economic downturn and shaping digital strategies, the workshops will also focus on creating a sustainable recovery, taking into account ethical considerations, such as tackling the climate emergency and creating an inclusive society.”



Danny McCoy, CEO of Ibec, says:



“As business leaders try to navigate the uncertainties thrown up by public health and economic disruptions, Ibec is delighted to join with Trinity Business School in finding collaborative and innovative thinking on how to reboot and reimagine our businesses"



Michael Flynn, Director of Executive Education at Trinity Business School, says:



“Arguably, across business we have seen two huge Covid impacts; slowdown and acceleration. The slowdown in the economy has been paralleled by the rapid acceleration of change in digital transformation, workplace, consumer and supply chain trends that were already underway. The pandemic has also highlighted the need for a more equitable and sustainable economy. This series brings together a dynamic group of leaders and experts who, together with participants, will try to make sense of these long term impacts and explore how leaders can adapt to the challenges they present”.



You can register for How your business can thrive in a challenging environment by following the link.



END/



For more information, or to speak with Michael Flynn or Professor Andrew Burke, contact Jonny Stone at jonny@bluesky-pr.com or call 01582 790704.