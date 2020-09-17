Jimmy Wales joined by Professor Hannah Fry at Big Data LDN’s virtual event



Thursday 17th September - London, England - The UK’s largest event for data, Big Data LDN (London), has announced Jimmy Wales, founder of the world’s 5th most visited website, Wikipedia and Hannah Fry, TV author of The Mathematics of Love as keynote speakers at this year’s first ever virtual version of the event.



On 23rd and 24th September Big Data LDN will gather global data leaders, including Wales and Fry, to explore the rapidly expanding data universe with delegates from the comfort of their own desktops:



- Jimmy Wales, one of TIME Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People”, will give the opening keynote address followed by a live Q&A on Wednesday 23rd September, 9:00am.



- Hannah Fry, ‘Hello World’ Author, TV Presenter and TED speaker, will explore what data can and can’t tell us about ourselves in the opening keynote on Thursday 24th September, 9:00am.



Big Data LDN’s virtual platform will provide delegates the experience of an in-person event. Delegates can watch live demos, network with fellow attendees and join exclusive talks from expert speakers. Wales and Fry will join global leaders from IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Starling Bank, HSBC and AWS.



Bill Hammond, Big Data LDN Event Director commented, “Big Data London brings together the brightest minds in technology and data to help businesses navigate the ever-changing and growing landscape of regulations, data privacy and necessary technical skills.”



“Jimmy Wales has pioneered one of the world’s greatest data repositories and Hannah Fry has popularised algorithms trying to solve the mystery of why human beings fall in love with each other. Delegates can benefit from this wealth of knowledge at a time of vital importance to UK businesses.”



About Big Data LDN



Big Data LDN, a free to attend conference, is all about providing answers by focusing on the practical steps that organisations should take. Speakers will share their insights on best practice and hard-won lessons on what works and what to avoid. The virtual event will feature 8 seminar tracks from industry experts, as well as keynote speakers. The event will have a compelling blend of strategic guidance, actionable technical insights and thought leadership advice, enabling senior business and IT delegates to tackle their Big Data projects and implement a data-driven strategy.



Complementing the education programme, the Big Data LDN exhibition brings together over 100 leading technology and services suppliers from around the world, providing one-to-one access to expert advice and a wide range of data and analytics products.



