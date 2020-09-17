LONDON and AMSTERDAM – 17 September 2020 – ZIVVER, a leading secure digital communication provider, announced today that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor for Email Data Protection Specialists in Gartner's 2020 Market Guide for Email Security. The report provided deep insight and technical analysis on the status of the email security market.



“Dramatic increases in the volume and success of phishing attacks and migration to cloud email require a reevaluation of email security controls and processes. Security and risk management leaders must ensure that their existing solution remains appropriate for the changing landscape,” said Gartner analysts Mark Harris, Peter Firstbrook and Ravisha Chugh in the report.* The report further mentions that, “Compliance and regulation requirements and concerns are putting greater emphasis on email data security.”



“Despite the growth in more targeted attacks through other vectors, email is still the most common channel for opportunistic and targeted attacks, as well as a significant source of data loss,” continued Gartner analysts Mark Harris, Peter Firstbrook and Ravisha Chugh in the report. The report states, "Email was never designed to be a secure communication medium, and organisations continue to struggle to protect sensitive email content in transit and at rest. Email data protection products protect the confidentiality and integrity of email messages by enabling the transmission of sensitive information to intended recipients with the starkly reduced possibility of disclosure or alteration.”



ZIVVER’s secure outbound email and file transfer technology protects customers’ data in all three stages of email communication – before, during and after sending. Its fast deployment integrations allow workers to continue using their normal email environment, such as Outlook, Office365 or Gmail. ZIVVER helps to prevent human errors, including misaddressed emails, and the strong encryption and two-factor authentication ZIVVER applies minimises security risks still further. ZIVVER also equips organisations - who hold the legal responsibility to prevent, identify and limit the impact of data leaks – with the controls and reporting tools needed to comply with regulations including the DPA and GDPR.



“We believe being named as a Representative Vendor for Email Data Protection Specialists by Gartner is a true testament to the promise of our data leak prevention technology and validation of our leadership in the secure email space," said Rick Goud, Founder and CIO, ZIVVER. “With human errors so prevalent when workers email sensitive information - and global data protection regulations rapidly evolving - many organisations require supplementary technology to futureproof the security of their digital communication, especially in this era of increased remote working and rapid movement to the cloud. As nearly all email providers have access to your data, which most organisations increasingly come to realise and of course don’t want, tools like ZIVVER also help to improve that part of email security.”



*Gartner: Market Guide for Email Security, Mark Harris et al, 8 September 2020 Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About ZIVVER

ZIVVER is a European technology scale-up focused on helping organisations safeguard their sensitive data, while ensuring compliance and preventing data leaks. It is the only vendor to protect digital information in all three stages of email and file transfer transmission – before, during and after sending. ZIVVER optimises safe communication and productivity by adding a security and privacy layer on top of organisations’ existing email systems, such as Outlook (Desktop and Microsoft 365) and Gmail. Founded in 2015 by CIO Rick Goud, ZIVVER has grown to 90 employees and has over 3,000 organisations as customers, including 40% of Dutch hospitals and 30%+ of local government. In 2018 the company raised $12 million in funding in a transaction led by SaaS specialist Dawn Capital, with participation from DN Capital and existing investor henQ Capital Partners.



For more information visit https://www.zivver.eu/en



