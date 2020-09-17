Where: On Zoom. Register online at streetwisdom.org led by volunteer facilitators across the world.



When: September 25th 9am -27th 5pm. A new online Walkshop starts every two hours (sessions last 90mins)



Why?: To help people free up their creativity, answer their life questions and remember that we’ve got each other’s backs in uncertain times.



How?:

Step 1: Your facilitator will guide you through some warm-up exercises to tune-up your senses

Step 2: Think of a question (in life or work) and find some fresh answers from the streets/your home.

Step 3: Reflect on the experience in an online sharing session.

The World Wide Wander is an annual gathering to celebrate Street Wisdom, streetwisdom.org, an international social venture that brings experiential learning to city streets across the globe through guided, (in-person and online) WalkShops and digital resources. Helping people find inspiration in the everyday. Every day. It’s radically simple. And free. I min explainer here.

At its heart is a free, immersive ‘Walkshop’ – part walk/part workshop - which lets you experience the environment in a new way. We call it ‘walking-based problem solving’ – a mix of psychology, mindfulness and cognitive science.



All over the world there are free Walkshops happening every week. But once a year we invite everyone we know (and thousands we don’t yet know) to hit the streets together in a festival of simultaneous Street Wisdom Walkshops across the globe. So, whether you’re in Shanghai or San Francisco, Brixton or Brisbane you’re warmly invited to join in.



If you are looking for answers or new direction. In life. In work. In everything. And beyond. Then Street Wisdom is for you.



Street Wisdom was founded by best-selling author, speaker and business innovator, David Pearl, and has become a global phenomenon bringing people life-changing results.



Pearl explains. “The new ‘now’ is incredibly uncertain. Street Wisdom has never been more valuable. We spent lockdown developing a new virtual approach to supplement our powerful physical WalkShops. Our weekend online 60- hour relay is designed to make our annual World Wide Wander available to anyone, in any time zone. We hope to help people feel not only inspired to move forward but realise that they are not alone; in these complex times, we’ve got each other’s backs.” The inspiration behind Street Wisdom is explored in Pearl’s latest book Wanderful: Human Navigation for a Complex World.



When the Walkshop is over, people leave with a technique they can use anywhere, anytime to turn on awareness and connect with the wisdom that’s all around. Simple, but deeply impactful.



‘Street Wisdom was like turning the volume up on my eyes’ Liz, London



‘There is so much abundance of stimuli and people busy fighting their way through, a lot of it goes unnoticed. But it’s there.’ Lucy, New York



‘The session was truly inspiring. I find it hard to slow down, but this… This opens a new, or actually existing but unseen reality to me…’ Niels, Amsterdam



@streetwisdom_ streetwisdom.org davidpearl.net



ENDS

For interviews, quotes and hi-res images contact vanessa@knotpr.co.uk

+44 (0)7713 150943