European Portals last week launched a new commercial information portal for the UK and European business communities. https://eutradeportal.com established to help and complete the new required forms and documentation for importing and exporting goods.



In a statement on its website, the EU Portal explained: “As of the 1st January 2021, when the transition period ends, the United Kingdom will no longer be part of the EU customs union. Leaving the Union will instantly make it more difficult for goods to move between the UK and the EU. This will apply to ALL goods arriving from and leaving for the EU.”



All EU and UK companies will need to be ready with the correct paperwork and registrations completed and up to date, whatever the post transition period outcome. EU Trade Portal provides a transparent and automated environment for cross-border customs procedures and practices, documentation requirements, freight and transit operations, trade, and transport arrangements.

"We urge companies and businesses alike to access the Portal and benefit from its services," said Helen Parker, Marketing Manager of European Portals. She concluded, "The Portal is designed to help every business, SME, sole traders or enterprises, to complete necessary customs documentation".



Users of the Portal will have access to customs regimes and destinations, declaration of goods, their classification and origin, quotas, permissive acts, and taxes for all categories of goods, as well as the procedures, automated forms and documents for obtaining specific authorisations. The aim is to smooth the path for large or small operations to keep the highways of trade running smoothly.



The EU Trade Portal of European Portals Ltd. will respond to all the information and documentation needs of the business environments in the UK and the European Union regarding the regulation of export/import and transit operations. Waiting times at the borders will thus be kept to the minimum, avoiding incomplete, or wrongly filled in forms and declarations – ultimately saving time and money for any business on both sides of the Channel.



A spokesperson for the company said: “The goal posts will constantly change for the required and necessary paperwork for trading to continue. EU Trade Portal is constantly abreast of these changes to continue operations.”



In short, by using the Portal, businesses can be assured that all paperwork, required registrations or other necessary documents are completed correctly and ready to go, so that trading can continue seamlessly from the beginning to the end user.



