Chesterbrook, Pa. – Sept. 23, 2020 – Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business, today announced that for the seventh consecutive year, Gartner has positioned Boomi a Leader in its September 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS). Once again, Boomi has been recognized for its completeness of vision and ability to execute, improving on its position on the completeness of vision axis compared to last year.



According to Gartner, “organizations recognize that traditional integration approaches and on-premises integration technologies cannot fully support the complexity and pervasiveness of integration, or the agility and time to value, required to overcome the digital era’s challenges.”



“Boomi is thrilled to be once again recognized by Gartner,” said Chris McNabb, CEO of Boomi. “Our team has worked incredibly hard to ensure that we deliver the best iPaaS solution to our customers to help them stay ahead of market trends and strategic initiatives, and we believe that the placement in the leadership quadrant for the seventh consecutive year further validates that.”



Today’s businesses are creating increasing amounts of data. Businesses cannot reach their full potential or actualize their digital transformation goals if they can’t quickly, easily, and securely discover, manage, and orchestrate this data. In the current uncertain business climate, organizations need to be able to make their data actionable across the business—to improve customer experiences, streamline operations and ultimately accelerate business outcomes.



Boomi’s low-code, unified platform helps organizations adapt and overcome the fundamental challenges of today’s business market by helping to instantly connect everyone to everything. Over the past seven years, Boomi has grown and evolved its Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform. The platform now includes the option of data catalog and preparation, powered by next generation AI capabilities of Unifi Software, which Boomi acquired in December 2019, to anticipate ever-evolving market trends and exceed expectations for its more than 12,000 customers.



To learn more about the iPaaS market and why Boomi is positioned as a Leader, please download your complimentary copy of the Gartner report: “Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service.”



About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, instantly connects everyone to everything with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 12,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and low total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi’s vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while you connect applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes.



