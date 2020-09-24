Bocan Couture, a leading luxury loungewear fashion brand, is launching into the UK. It’s bringing its handmade designs to the discerning UK fashionista.



A global pandemic, national and regional lockdowns and the increase in working from home has shown us the importance of adding a little bit of luxury into our lives. And there is nothing more comforting than slipping into some brand-new luxurious pyjamas.



Speaking of bringing the designs to the UK, Melike Bocan says “We are really pleased to reintroduce the UK to our bespoke designs – after a successful trial last year. We’d originally planned on opening a shop in London at the beginning of the year, but then COVID happened, and we were not able to travel internationally. We used the time to focus on developing our e-commerce offering and are happy with how the UK sales have been going. But we still do want to open a pop-up shop before the end of the year – so watch this space”



She continues, “We make sure that every woman can feel a little bit of luxury, even if she’s just at home working. It is important to take time for yourself and indulge in a little me-time – it is essential for our mental wellbeing.”



Bocan is the brainchild of Ecem and Melike Bocan and launched in 2012. “We’ve had to work twice and hard to prove ourselves. Being young women and trying to launch a fashion brand was an uphill battle, but we’re pleased we did it.



“We design for women, all our products are handmade by our team of women, and women lead the company – we know what women want. We value each one of our team, and we think this is reflected in each one of our pieces. When you surround yourselves with love and respect at work it impacts everything you do – like flowers that bloom.”



“We call this Shibumi – an elegant simplicity and spiritual tranquillity. And with the prospect of more lockdowns this autumn in the UK, I think a little luxury and tranquillity is going to be very welcome,” says Ecem.



