UK HR software provider recognised as a Core Challenger for the first time by leading EMEA industry analyst



CIPHR (www.ciphr.com), a leading UK provider of SaaS HR, payroll, recruitment and learning solutions, has today (25 September 2020) been recognised by Fosway Group as a Core Challenger in the 2020 Fosway 9-GridTM for Cloud HR.



CIPHR’s debut on the Fosway 9-GridTM for Cloud HR recognises the company’s ongoing commitments to customer success and product development.



The Fosway 9-Grid™ is a unique, five-dimensional model that can be used to understand the relative position of HR solutions and providers in the EMEA market. Solutions are assessed on five factors: performance, potential, market presence, total cost of ownership (TCO), and future trajectory.



David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group, said: “CIPHR is a welcome addition to the 2020 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR. Its debut appearance as a Core Challenger reflects the continued growth of the business and customer advocacy for its HCM platform, as well as its investment in its connectivity to a range of best-of-breed system providers.”



Matt Russell, chief commercial officer at CIPHR, said: “CIPHR’s debut on the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR is fantastic recognition of the hard work of our technical development, customer success and customer support teams, who are committed to ensuring that our customers benefit from an excellent, comprehensive HCM solution and exceptional levels of service.”



Despite the challenges facing the HR market in 2020, CIPHR has continued to perform strongly this year – building on its December 2019 acquisition of Payroll Business Solutions with the September 2020 acquisition of its strategic learning solutions partner, Digits Industries Ltd (Digits).



Russell added: “CIPHR is totally committed to the ongoing development of our suite of solutions, which are ideally suited for growing mid-to-large-sized organisations that need an HCM platform that can handle their increasingly complex requirements, at a competitive price.



“With CIPHR Connect, we’re also continuing to build upon the already excellent connectivity of our HCM platform to other specialist solutions across the people management ecosystem, helping our customers to further streamline their HR processes, improve their access to high-quality analytics, and work with technology that’s the right fit for their organisation and their people.”



About CIPHR



CIPHR is a specialist provider of SaaS HR, payroll, recruitment and learning software.



CIPHR’s cloud-based solutions help busy HR teams to streamline their processes, secure employees’ sensitive personal data, and spend more time working strategically. Linking CIPHR’s HCM platform with multiple other business applications results in greater data security and accuracy, an enhanced employee experience, and significant time efficiencies.



More than 600 organisations use CIPHR solutions globally across the public, private and non-profit sectors, including the ZPG, the Information Commissioner’s Office, the Natural History Museum, Roadchef, and the Met Office. To find out more about CIPHR and its solutions, visit www.ciphr.com.



About the Fosway 9-GridTM



Fosway Group is Europe’s number one HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-GridTM provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. Now in its sixth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway’s Corporate Research Network of over 150 customer organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, ROBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.



Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group’s research and services.