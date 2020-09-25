The contrast between relatively standard search behaviour and an increase in social means that the power of recommendation is about to leap

But there is a constant and loud demand for policy clarity



The latest report on search and social, analyses fresh data on Insurance mentions and demands. The report, Insurance Spins Fast on Social, looks at consumer behaviours, interests and attitudes to reveal a pattern of ‘topic surges’ since the pandemic started. Starting with claims and cancellations these long bell-shaped curves of conversation and search have moved Brexit concerns on travel and requests for recommendations. Underlying all chatter since March has been a constant demand for better clarity on policies.



Co-authored by Immediate Future and Sagittarius Agency, the report also looks at the top 10 insurers alongside the top comparison website to detail share of voice. Admiral, Aviva and AXA get the most mentions on social. Admiral consistently gains the largest share of positive sentiment. In the summer, 61% of posts were identified as being positive. None of the other brands achieved such advocacy.



Katy Howell, CEO at immediate future, says, “These surges are like snowballs. They start small, gaining momentum till they melt away weeks later. It’s very different from a peak or a social moment as they often last some time and frequently overlap. As a consequence, perceptions and attitudes associated with surges tend to stick in peoples’ minds. Insurance brands should be keeping a close eye on conversations, correlate to search demand, and be agile enough to react when needed”



Analysis of 773,791 mentions of insurance on social media is accompanied by the latest search data and details:



• The volume and engagement of different types of insurance from travel and health, to car and business insurance.

• Topic and interest surges alongside moments and expressed emotions.

• Compares the top 10 insurance brands by share of voice as well as message penetration and perception when it comes to cost and renewals.

• Details the triggers and motivations for purchase that are likely to continue to the end of the year.



There are also some interesting differences between search and social. Health insurance mentions have remained consistently high since lockdown on social (increasing 51% at the end of summer), yet on search, it’s Travel insurance that spiked early followed by a lift, more recently, in Car insurance.



Paul Stephen, CEO at Sagittarius Agency shares the potential opportunity for insurance brands, “The contrast between relatively standard search behaviour and an increase in social means that the power of recommendation is about to leap. Social research and proof have taken centre stage again.



“Added to which better clarity on policies that are explained on social and discoverable in the longtail of search ease the customer journey, simplifying the decisions to buy”, he continues



The report takes the data analysis to the next step and offers insurance brands advice and direction as to how to approach social as consumer interest surges in different directions. More on the report findings at http://bit.ly/InsuranceInsight







-ends-





Want juicy insights, news and more info

Give Katy Howell a call on 07803 898511 or katy.howell@immediatefuture.co.uk – oh! And of course, on Twitter @katyhowell



Who the bloomin’ hell are we?

With 16 years’ doing the social media marketing thing, we know our LinkedIn from our Pinterest! We’re the peeps that define social marketing! We’re loved by the press (yes really), appear on TV and radio news as ‘experts’ (BBC, Reuters etc) and speak at a shed load of events. Why because we work with big brands, know our stuff and love to share knowledge with everyone. Just look @IFTweeter!



And yes, we are award-winning, respected, leading …. Yada yada yada



Nitty gritty: The clients that love to work with us

Budget Insurance, Mission Foods, AHDB, Google EMEA, BRITA, lastminute.com, HSBC NOW, Cats Protection, Marston’s Plc, Interflora, Fujitsu, Princess Cruises, BBC, Diageo Global, Sony Music, Ubisoft, Selfridges, Indesit, Post Office, Hotpoint, JD Williams, General Medical Council (GMC), HoMedics, IBM, HSBC, BT, Royal Collection Trust, ASOS, NSPCC, EMI, Thomson Reuters, Baileys, Motorola Solutions, Orange Business, Silverpop, Sony Europe, Staples Europe, EC Harris, Ideal Shopping Direct, Basware. And bloody loads more, but we don’t want to bore you



Still haven’t had enough of us? Take a look at:



www.immediatefuture.co.uk





Sagittarius Agency



Sagittarius, helping brands transform through building digital experiences that push satisfaction to the next level and generate rapid ROI



We are an award-winning digital agency that helps brands create high converting digital experiences.



The agency is home to more than 60 talented digital experts with a wide range of skills that include 15 certified Sitecore developers and 3 Sitecore MVPs.



With 5 offices located across the UK, Europe and the Middle East we have a pool of talent, experience and knowledge that guarantees our multi-disciplinary teams are expertly positioned to support digital transformation.



Core to our expertise is ‘experience optimisation’ backed up by a deep history in Sitecore development. Our fully rounded offer encompasses UX, design, multi-channel marketing, conversion rate optimisation, personalisation and content strategy.



With a 30 years heritage on digital, we are the go-to digital specialists in the Travel, Transport and Tourism, Construction and Manufacturing, Enterprise Ecommerce and Financial Services Industries.



Sagittarius has a wealth of experience creating digital solutions that truly perform and deliver bigger faster ROI. They work for some of the UK’s most successful brands including L&Q, Small Luxury Hotels, Sunrise, Baxi, YPO, Bureau Van Dijk, Knauf, Karndean, Jacksons Fencing and Race of Champions.