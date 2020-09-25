FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Due to the pandemic, the general public has been urged to avoid Trick or Treating this Halloween.



There is fast-rising demand expressed online for a ‘stay home, stay safe’ Halloween in 2020.

UK based company, Design Bundles have released free downloadable Halloween essentials, co-ordinated online tutorials, and curated a high-value craft giveaway in response.





LONDON, September 25th, 2020 — Design Bundles, have released a new range of free design products, including pumpkin carving templates, printable decorations, and printable masks in time for Halloween 2020.



The UK based company hosts its design marketplace online — meaning anyone in the world can download the free Halloween craft essentials. Furthermore, Design Bundles have collaborated with bloggers to fund a series of family-friendly Halloween craft tutorials and organised a UK exclusive Cricut Maker and tools giveaway worth over GBP390.



“Despite the pandemic, a lot of people (including our customer base of over one million users) still hope to celebrate Halloween,” said Andy Croft, Co-Founder of Design Bundles. “Trick or treating might be cancelled this year, but our free design essentials can help people enjoy a fun and safe Halloween at home.”



This announcement follows the results of an independent poll produced by Party City Corp, and the emergence of a Facebook group called ‘The Big Neighbourhood Pumpkin Trail!’ which currently sits at over 24,339 members. The poll — highlighting that 96 percent of parents still plan to celebrate Halloween despite the pandemic — and the Facebook group, show the increasing number of people looking toward Halloween as a way to add normality back into what has been an abnormal year.



Design Bundles partnered with crafty bloggers from across the world to provide easy to follow and inspirational craft tutorials using the free Halloween essentials. Claire from hearthandmade.co.uk crafted a Halloween stencil for a creepy-crawly table runner, Charlotte from crafthustledirectory.co.uk put together a spooky light-up Halloween frame, and Carolyn from partywithunicorns.com created a Halloween paper lantern.



Heart Handmade Blogger Claire had this to say:



“I've been obsessed with decorating my home for years, for nobody else but me! Encourage your kids by hosting a Halloween Crafternoon where they can make lots of fun decorations to decorate your home or their bedrooms.”



Craft Hustle Directory Blogger Charlotte added:



“Luckily we’ve progressed from the arm and head holes cut in bin bags to make a witches costume! Halloween is the perfect time to get out the craft supplies and learn some new skills. Just because things are a bit different this year doesn’t mean it has to be any less fun.”



Download the free Halloween design resources at https://designbundles.net/free-design-resources, UK residents can enter the Cricut Maker and tools giveaway online here https://www.crafthustledirectory.co.uk/cricut-maker-giveaway..., and the full DIY Halloween tutorials can be found at https://www.hearthandmade.co.uk/how-to-make-a-stencil/, https://www.crafthustledirectory.co.uk/light-up-halloween-fr... and https://partywithunicorns.com/diy-halloween-paper-lantern/.





