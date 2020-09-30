LONDON and AMSTERDAM – 30 September 2020 – ZIVVER, a leading secure digital communication provider, announced today that its communication platform is now available to NHS trusts via channel partner Barrier Networks, which has been chosen as a supplier for the NHSX’s new Clinical Communication Tools Framework, specifically for the provision of ZIVVER’s solution.



NHSX – a joint unit bringing together teams from the Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England and NHS Improvement to drive the digital transformation of care – has led on the development of this new framework, in response to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care’s announcement that NHS trusts will be required to phase out pagers by the end of 2021, and to move to more modern communication tools. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated this requirement, driven by the core objective of making it easier for staff, trusts and commissioners to use products, solutions and software from a range of approved suppliers that best meet their needs.



“We are delighted to have been awarded a contract on the NHSX Clinical Communication Tools Procurement Framework in partnership with Barrier Networks,” said Rick Goud, Founder and CIO, ZIVVER. “Being awarded this contract with the highest possible valuation on the quality of product and service is testament to ZIVVER’s provision of easy to use digital technology, which – having already been adopted by thousands of healthcare organisations across Europe – can now bring safe communications to the NHS. Moreover, partnering with Barrier Networks gives us an understanding of how to deliver into the NHS, based on their strong references in healthcare.”



Iain Slater, Sales Director, Barrier Networks, said, “Partnering with ZIVVER and being awarded this contract on the NHSX Framework demonstrates our ability to offer the NHS a communications tool that is both easy to use and secure. We are committed to working with the NHS to enable their users to benefit from a technology that is not only best in breed, but also supports their clinicians with delivering care whilst meeting their strategic plans.”



ZIVVER provides the functionality to let health professionals easily find and securely communicate with contacts from NHS address books, from any device anywhere. Use case examples include enabling healthcare specialists to share reports, for one hospital to share data with another hospital, and for clinicians to share treatment advice with GPs – with sensitive data safeguarded throughout.



About ZIVVER

ZIVVER is a European technology scale-up focused on helping organisations safeguard their sensitive data, while ensuring compliance and preventing data leaks. It is the only vendor to protect digital information in all three stages of email and file transfer transmission – before, during and after sending. ZIVVER optimises safe communication and productivity by adding a security and privacy layer on top of organisations’ existing email systems, such as Outlook (Desktop and Microsoft 365) and Gmail. Founded in 2015 by CIO Rick Goud, ZIVVER has grown to 90 employees and has over 3,000 organisations as customers, including 40% of Dutch hospitals and 30%+ of local government. In 2018 the company raised $12 million in funding in a transaction led by SaaS specialist Dawn Capital, with participation from DN Capital and existing investor henQ Capital Partners.



For more information visit https://www.zivver.com and follow them on Twitter (@ZIVVER_EN) and LinkedIn.



About Barrier Networks

Barrier is a Glasgow-based cyber security solutions and service provider, which has developed a portfolio of services and solutions that suit customers, small and large, in both the private and public sector. The company’s portfolio includes a security consultancy, solutions from innovative vendors to mitigate attacks, through to managed services that pro-actively detect attacks and provide swift incident response measures. Barrier’s consultants hold various levels of industry certifications such as SABSA certified security architects and Cisco’s expert-level CCIE Security. The company is also accredited to assess and certify against the National Cyber Security Centre Cyber Essentials scheme and works as an authorised “Trusted Partner” of the Scottish Business Resilience Centre. Established in 2006, Barrier’s mission is to help customers build cyber resilience and to develop strategies against cyber-attacks.



For more information visit https://www.barriernetworks.com/ and follow them on Twitter (@BarrierNetworks) and LinkedIn.



