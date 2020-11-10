Our Cosmic Jungle aesthetic is a blending of Heaven + Earth. Being in nature helps connect us to higher consciousness, so we like to bring her inside

Sonya Rothwell, Alchemist-in-Chief of luxury art + interior décor house Gallery Beautiful has a celestial aesthetic that can elevate our consciousness through the senses. Sonya shares 7 décor tips to help you turn your home into a haven.



GalleryBeautiful.om



“The home is a sanctuary, so why not make it feel like one” says Sonya who’s also founder of Temple Beautiful a centre of Spirit; the arts, meditation, wellbeing + higher consciousness.



Temple Beautiful, which is also an umbrella charity, began in ancient Egypt. Housed within a huge pyramid, its inner walls and ceilings were adorned with constellations in opalescent hues. There, people elevated their consciousness by raising their creative energy – their emotions – through the senses; art, music, dance, singing, chanting, exquisite decor, fragrant incense and meditation.



A similar sense of spirit pervades Sonya’s celestial décor design which she playfully calls ‘Cosmic Jungle.’ “Our Cosmic Jungle aesthetic is a blending of Heaven + Earth. Being in nature helps connect us to higher consciousness, so we like to bring her inside” say Sonya.



Sonya’s exhuberant, minimal maximalist style elegantly blends her eye-catching celestial statement pieces and tropical plants. Ethereal cushions, organic patterns, shimmering pearlescent textures, iridescence and sleek modern lines with beautiful contemporary art, vintage treasures, butterflies and kaleidoscopic colour.





SONYA ROTHWELL’S 7 INTERIOR DESIGN STYLE TIPS ON HOW TO CREATE YOUR OWN TEMPLE BEAUTIFUL :



1.

To create your own Temple Beautiful you’ll need to first energetically ‘clear’ your space by smudging it with sage (used by high priests and priestesses of ancient Egypt) or palo santo (favoured in South America by shamans and medicine men). This creates a protective energy field around your temple, removing negative thought-prints and unwanted energy. Simply 'go within' for a moment to still your mind and connect with your higher self. In that pure state of connection, burn the sage or palo santo letting its smoke fill the room. As you do so, briefly hold a vision of your beautiful temple feeling clean, fresh, anew. That is all. Remember, it’s the purity and intention of the person clearing the space that’s important, not the item you are using to do it.



2.

Next ‘align’ your space. Best-selling author Freddy Silva is a leading researcher of ancient civilizations, sacred sites and their interaction with consciousness. Freddy works with ancient secrets – the kind of knowledge once guarded by ancient Egyptian spiritual teachers – to create an in-depth guide to Templemaking. He outlines several principles such as attracting magnetic lines of earth energy, how to apply sacred geometry, the correct use of crystals, stones, cardinal direction, and the subtle forces of pyramids. You can also watch his documentary on Gaia TV.



"There are certain keys that open certain doors" says Freddy Silva. “Once you know what they are and what they do, by using your conscious intent, magic starts to happen … mastering our own reality, rather than allowing events to dictate our lives. Ultimately it’s about possessing knowledge that empowers you to be a co-creator in this world, to live your dream awake.”



3.

Once you’re happy with the ‘feel’ of your sanctuary, adorn it with beautiful things of a heavenly and earthly nature, that uplift you. Elevate your senses with candles, crystals, incense, feathers, paintings, lavish textural pattern, celestial mandala motifs and shimmering pearlescent hues.



Try to avoid over cluttering your space. It should feel calm, not busy. The ancient art of Feng Shui reveals that clutter blocks the energy flow of a space, making one feel drained, stagnant and confused. I suggest grouping your ceremonial objet on large trays to add order, and make them easier to clean.



4.

Colour plays an important part in our sense of wellbeing and spiritual experience. Colour frequencies can be deeply uplifting. The ancient Chakra System uses colour to identify each of the seven energy centres in the body. The health of one’s chakras or spinning disks, is directly connected to the health of the physical body, mind and emotional wellbeing.



For example the 6th ‘third eye’ chakra is indigo, a colour that enhances the senses opening the conscious awareness, allowing us to operate in higher spiritual realms. It’s the colour of deep inner knowledge and wisdom, and the bridge between Heaven + Earth. The 7th ‘crown’ chakra is Violet, the colour of oneness and transformation. It has a very fine frequency that elevates us beyond physical pain, helping us to let go by activating wholeness and completion.



I use lots of violet and indigo throughout my home and suggest you use the Chakra System to introduce relevant hues to you in to your sacred space.



5.

Encourage a relaxing environment with deep pile rugs, comfortable throw pillows and oversized floor cushions – they are perfect for lounging on listening to music or meditating. Sitting on the floor helps us ‘ground,’ feeling more centred and connected with the earth.



6.

For a tranquil 'hot house' feel add orchids, tropical plants and life-like butterflies subtly scattering here and there as if just settled on a palm frond, drum shade or painting. A great tip, if you who don’t have green fingers, there are some really convincing artificial plants on the market (and some not so). I recommend Sia for orchids and silk flowers and Maxifleur for ferns, monsteras, hanging plantsand traveller palms. Silk-ka’s best for bamboo, foliage, trailing vines, rubber and zee zee plants.



7.

For extra ambiance, I like to fill the air with a fresh rainforest fragrance and birdsong for a tranquil touch of inside outside living.



For scent, you can burn traditional Nag Champa incense which creates beautiful smoky swirls adding an air of mystic. Or use soothing essential oils such as Ylang Ylang that supports relaxation and equilibrium, in an oil burner. I prefer to use an electric diffuser as they feel fresher and lasts for hours.



For sound, there are loads of ambient jungle birds sound tracks on Spotify to chose from such as Forest Peacefulness from album An Adventure Deep Into The Magical Rain Forest which evokes a visceral feeling of being deep in the jungle.







Sonya Rothwell created a Temple Beautiful mood board to help you recreate her ‘Cosmic Jungle’ look. See image. Her luxury décor pieces, numbered 01 to 09, are available from gallerybeautiful.com



01. Artro Armchair, Orbit Saturn £1,495

02. Sacred Geometry Drum Shade, Golden Jade, 500x500mm £395

03. Nirvana Velvet Throw, Aqua, single £795

04. Lightening Dining Chair, Infinity Blue Velvet, £1,495

05. Butterfly Effect Cushion, Blu, from £115

07. Rainbow Naga Georgette Silk Scarf, Noir Pink, 100 x 200mm £245

08. Sādhanā Geo Giclée Print, from £795

09. Holographic Universe, Copper Wallpaper, roll £190

All above created by Sonya Rothwell available from gallerybeautiful.om



06. Artificial 3D Butterfly Wall Stickers, from £8.99 www.amazon.com

09. Artificial Traveller Palm Tree, 130cm, £99.95 www.maxifleur-artificial-plants.co.uk

10. Artificial Phalaenopsis Orchid, 80cm, £99 www.sia-deco.com

11. Artificial Traveller Palm Tree, 165cm, £152.50 www.maxifleur-artificial-plants.co.uk

12. Rainforest Incense, £1.70 www.anaturalmagick.com

13. Meraki Rainforest Room Spray, £16.50 www.trouva.com





– ENDS –





For press enquiries and high res images please contact:

news@gallerybeautiful.com

For general enquiries please contact:

alchemy@gallerybeautiful.com

+44 (0) 1225 635 443



THE ARTIST

Sonya Rothwell creates from the heart seeing Art as a spiritual alchemy – the divine dance of bringing inspiration into being. Her oil paintings of empyrean consciousness expressing itself (from which her décor designs are derived) are created by what she calls 'cosmosis' – subtly absorbed minglings with universal forces. "We are all made of stars, interwoven and infinite.”



THE DESIGNER

British artist designer Sonya Rothwell is recognised as a prolific creator of highly collectable, contemporary bespoke statement pieces infused with spirit. Renowned for her signature aesthetic ‘Space Age Glamour’ – celestial motifs, intricate pattern, shimmering pearlescent texture + kaleidoscopic colour inspired by her oil paintings of the cosmos. Sonya's eye for style, colour, composition and extensive knowledge of print is built upon many years as a designer, art director and fine artist following her formal arts training at renowned Central St Martins, London.



THE ALCHEMIST

Sonya Rothwell is Alchemist-in-Chief of Gallery Beautiful – an eco-ethical art + design house renowned for its award-winning art, luxury décor and home furnishings. Available from the gallery (by appointment only) which is situated within her beautiful grade II listed National Trust home surrounded by an enchanting National Trust garden in Wiltshire. And online at

GalleryBeautiful.om



INSPIRATION

Being a nomadic free-spirit ever in search of colour & culture Sonya loves adventure. Her urge to leave no stone unturned regularly steers her off the beaten track allowing for sacred time out to also journey within – the source of her inspiration and essence of her work. Wanderlust abound, she climbed the Himalaya to Heaven (known as Swargarohini in Sanskrit; Swarga meaning 'Heaven' and Arohini meaning 'ascent’) to reach for the stars from the highest place on Earth, as she made her own journey to Swarga.



INTEGRITY

Sonya Rothwell art + luxury interior accessories are eco-ethical, sustainable and made to order encouraging people to #BuyLess. Their sales support Sonya's umbrella charity Temple Beautiful – a centre of spirit; the arts, meditation, wellbeing + higher consciousness – helping deprived children live better lives. Formed from her desire to, as Gandhi said, ‘be the change’ she wishes to see in the world and empower many of the beautiful children she meets on her travels.

TempleBeautiful.om



JOIN

Tribe Beautiful – a global community of magic makers; conscious co-creators restoring our beautiful world. As the Dalai Lama says; “The planet doesn’t need more successful people, it desperately needs more peacemakers, healers, restorers, storytellers and lovers of all kinds.” Create an account to receive 15% off your first purchase site wide at

TribeBeautiful.om





For press enquiries and high res images please contact:

news@gallerybeautiful.com

For general enquiries please contact:

alchemy@gallerybeautiful.com

+44 (0) 1225 635 443