Only buy art you really love. You’ll never regret filling your home with artworks that inspires and uplift you everyday

“Choosing art is very personal, there's no right or wrong,” says Sonya Rothwell, curator and Alchemist-in-Chief of Gallery Beautiful. Art’s appeal transcends academia, dogma, market forces and art world trends. The joy of collecting it is visceral, emotional and highly intimate.



GalleryBeautiful.om



“Art buyers are spoilt for choice in a world awash with amazing art which can be mind boggling,” says Sonya. Gallery Beautiful makes buying art easy by offering an Art Curation Service, carefully curating beautiful artworks to compliment one’s style, space and budget. After all; “A well curated gallery wall is a work of art in itself.”



Sonya goes on to explain that Gallery Beautiful’s modern artists prefer their creations to find homes where they’ll be appreciated for their artistry, and not just their financial gain. That said, Sonya and her passionate team source art from all over the world that will appreciate in value over time, building an art collection that’s increasingly valuable.



“Only buy art you really love. You’ll never regret filling your home with artworks that inspires and uplift you everyday” says the curator who is also an artist. Sonya’s eye for art, colour, composition and extensive knowledge of print is built upon many years as a designer, art director and fine artist following her formal arts training at renowned art school Central St Martins University, London.



A prolific creator of highly collectable contemporary art and bespoke interior décor inspired by her paintings, Sonya blurs the boundaries of art and design. Her work is infused with spirit – a source of inspiration – exploring energy and human connection. Sonya paints empyrean consciousness expressing itself (or huge scale abstracts of the cosmos). And draws figuratively from her own life, the people and things around her, striping her subjects bare leaving behind only their essence.



Noticing a gap in the market for high quality affordable art prints, Sonya comments; “Most décor companies sell mass produced ‘art’ in the form of low quality posters without artist signatures, stamps and certificates, that are poorly printed.” Taking an inclusive approach to contemporary art, Gallery Beautiful is bridging this gap without compromising on quality by launching new eclectic collections of Sonya Rothwell museum quality affordable art prints, available from gallerybeautiful.om



If you’re looking for affordable art or something more sought after, Gallery Beautiful sources works by newly emerging, established, internationally recognised and highly awarded artists across all media including painting, printmaking, photography, drawing, stencil, sculpture, ceramics, glass and textiles.

To book an art curation appointment online, form as little as £195 per room, visit gallerybeautiful.om



Don’t forget to create an account to use your Tribe Beautiful discount 15% off your first purchase site wide.





– ENDS –





For press enquiries and high res images please contact:

news@gallerybeautiful.com

For general enquiries please contact:

alchemy@gallerybeautiful.com

+44 (0) 1225 635 443



THE ARTIST

British artist designer Sonya Rothwell is recognised as a prolific creator of highly collectable, contemporary works infused with spirit. Sonya creates from the heart seeing Art as a spiritual alchemy – the divine dance of bringing inspiration into being. Her oil paintings of empyrean consciousness expressing itself (from which her décor designs are derived) are created by what she calls 'cosmosis' – subtly absorbed minglings with universal forces. "We are all made of stars, interwoven and infinite.”



THE CURATOR

Sonya Rothwell’s eye for art, style, colour, composition and extensive knowledge of print is built upon many years as a designer, art director and fine artist following her formal arts training at renowned Central St Martins, London.



THE ALCHEMIST

Sonya Rothwell is Alchemist-in-Chief of Gallery Beautiful – an eco-ethical art + design house renowned for its award-winning art, luxury décor and home furnishings. Available from the gallery (by appointment only) which is situated within her beautiful grade II listed National Trust home surrounded by an enchanting National Trust garden in Wiltshire. And online at

GalleryBeautiful.om



INTEGRITY

Sonya Rothwell art + luxury interior accessories are eco-ethical, sustainable and made to order encouraging people to #BuyLess. Their sales support Sonya's umbrella charity Temple Beautiful – a centre of spirit; the arts, meditation, wellbeing + higher consciousness – helping deprived children live better lives. Formed from her desire to, as Gandhi said, ‘be the change’ she wishes to see in the world and empower many of the beautiful children she meets on her travels.

TempleBeautiful.om



JOIN

Tribe Beautiful – a global community of magic makers; conscious co-creators restoring our beautiful world. As the Dalai Lama says; “The planet doesn’t need more successful people, it desperately needs more peacemakers, healers, restorers, storytellers and lovers of all kinds.”

Create an account to receive 15% off your first purchase site wide at https://www.gallerybeautiful.com/account/login

TribeBeautiful.om





For press enquiries and high res images please contact:

news@gallerybeautiful.com

For general enquiries please contact:

alchemy@gallerybeautiful.com

+44 (0) 1225 635 443