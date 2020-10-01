MILPITAS, Calif. — OCT. 1, 2020 — IT has forever changed the way in which businesses are conducted, classes are held and governments operate. As a result, the race to digitalize has catapulted the prioritization of online security and awareness in order to keep economies running and citizens safe. SonicWall announced today its continued effort to educate, collaborate and defend organisations and citizens across the region in celebration of European Cybersecurity Month (ECSM).



“While technology — a luxury turned necessity — continues to improve the quality of lives and economies around the world, some individuals will naturally try to navigate around it or simply bypass it altogether, placing themselves and their organization at risk,” said SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner. “Now that mobile and remote workforces rely upon extended distributed networks that include everything from corporate offices to homes, global cybersecurity awareness initiatives are key to educating the masses on the importance of doing their part to protect everything from personal devices, home networks, critical data and infrastructure.”



This year, October’s motto will be ‘Think Before U Click’, focusing on two themes, ‘Digital Skills’ and ‘Cyber Scams’. Both will concentrate on threats in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to help people identify attacks, provide e-privacy information, as well as educate internet users on best practices when dealing with potential threats such as phishing, business email compromise, online shopping fraud and cyberbullying.



“As we come to rely on the benefits of technology more and more, we also make ourselves, homes and businesses a larger attack target,” said SonicWall Vice President, EMEA, Terry Greer-King. “While IoT devices and working or learning from the comfort of your home are great to have, they must also be handled with care. Users need to ensure that they are doing their part to keep devices and networks secure and uncompromised.”



The ECSM campaign is coordinated by the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) and the European Commission, and supported by EU Member States and hundreds of partners (governments, universities, think tanks, NGOs, professional associations, private sector business) from Europe, and beyond.



To join online efforts around the promotion and education of secure online practices, participants can leverage the campaign on Twitter and Facebook: @CyberSecMonth, #CyberSecMonth, #ThinkB4UClick. For additional information visit the SonicWall blog.



