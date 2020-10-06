The merger of PLG and Axpharma offers tremendous potential to further invest in automation and artificial intelligence

The strategic acquisition is part of the Group’s aim to widen its expertise and global reach as the pandemic forces renewed focus on safety, quality and speed to market



Paris, France – October 6th, 2020 — ProductLife Group (PLG), a specialist provider of regulatory and compliance services for the life sciences industry, has today announced the acquisition of pharmacovigilance services provider, Axpharma, in response to a growing focus on safety, quality and speed to market during the continuing pandemic.



The acquisition is in line with PLG’s growth acceleration and transformation plan, supporting the Group’s ambition to be the leading global provider of regulatory and compliance services in life sciences – with offerings spanning regulatory affairs, safety, quality, compliance and pharmacovigilance (PV). PV services, in particular, are currently facing strong and growing international demand from life sciences companies and PLG’s PV capabilities will be strongly bolstered via the Axpharma deal.



Founded in 2001, Axpharma is a prominent pharmacovigilance service provider in Europe. Its team of experts enjoys a strong reputation for providing highly dependable services in the areas of pharmacovigilance responsibility, case management, literature research, medical writing and around-the-clock medical information. Its clients include pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical medical device and cosmetics companies.



Commenting on the Axpharma acquisition, PLG CEO Xavier Duburcq said, “The merger of PLG and Axpharma offers tremendous potential to further invest in automation and artificial intelligence, as part of our aim to offer reliable, innovative, and cost-effective solutions to our clients that are always one step ahead of what the industry expects. I have known Axpharma for some years and our positive, proactive cultures are a great match.”



For Axpharma, Managing Director Sophie Brisset-Jaillet, said, “We are excited at the prospect of being part of a larger group with an excellent reputation and a broader reach. This is an exciting step for Axpharma, and we are all working hard to ensure a smooth and efficient transition.”



Fabrice Voituron, Managing Partner at 21 Invest, said, “This move embodies the start of a new phase of growth for ProductLife Group. Supported by a new acquisition financing line, the company has the means to support its expansion ambitions and expects to make further announcements in the coming months.”



ProductLife Group has enjoyed robust commercial success in 2020, including some notable COVID-19 safety projects and a significant deal to manage the regulatory and quality activities of a large generic-drug organisation.



About PLG

PLG is a leader in the field of life sciences regulatory compliance outsourcing and consulting services, combining local expertise with global reach in the areas of regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance and clinical safety, quality and compliance. The Group is structured on a unique business model of technical platforms and geographical hubs, which enables it to offer global support across all therapeutic areas. PLG has a proven -record of successfully managing large global outsourcing programs on behalf of its clients by applying strategic use of smart technology to support clients through the entire product life cycle.

productlifegroup.com



About 21 Invest

21 Invest is a European investment firm, investing in mid-market companies based in Italy, France and Poland, through local funds. The Group has completed more than 105 investments in mid-market over the past 28 years.

21invest.com





