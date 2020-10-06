Public sector organisations wanting to deploy Sigma energy management solutions will benefit from TEAM’s first-class implementation

Energy and sustainability consultancy specialist, TEAM Energy, has successfully been listed on the Crown Commercial Services (CCS) G-Cloud 12 Framework, to offer its cloud-based services to the public sector.



Organisations looking to adopt digital solutions that enable their energy and sustainability ambitions, can use G-Cloud 12 to access TEAM’s suite of services including their innovative Sigma energy management and tenant billing solutions. To support their successful deployment, the company is offering service design, data migration, project management, software testing and staff training on the Framework.



TEAM’s appointment to G-Cloud 12 is one of several recent achievements. Last month they celebrated 35 years of business, and became one of the first organisations to appoint registered Energy Conscious Consultants through the Energy Services and Technology Association (ESTA) EnCO Training Programme. As part of the ongoing expansion of their Consultancy offering, the company has also recently launched a number of new energy services, including their Energy Behaviour Change Programmes and MOP efficiency contract service.



Commenting on the good news, Pete Morrell, Sales Manager for TEAM said:



“We’re delighted to achieve accreditation for the latest iteration of G-Cloud. This framework gives public sector organisations a more effective and cost-efficient route to adopting technology to support their energy and carbon management.



At a time when the public sector can really benefit from digitising their existing energy management to streamline their processes and create cost and resource savings, this Framework is vitally important. “



G-Cloud 12 is the latest iteration of the Government procurement framework that provides public sector customers with an alternative route to procuring digital services, helping them avoid traditional procurement processes that can often be lengthy and constrain buying decisions. Hosted via the Digital Marketplace, each iteration of the framework offers organisations innovative technology solutions to meet their unique industry challenges.



About TEAM

TEAM is the UK’s leading supplier of carbon and energy management solutions committed to driving the efficiency and sustainability of energy consumption and environmental awareness.



Its expert team works in partnership with organisations to design and deliver tailored management strategies supporting the provision of efficient and effective energy conservation.



The organisations 35-year history of collaborating with energy and sustainability professionals has led to the development of proven, scalable cloud-based solutions and service innovations for optimised reporting, cost recovery and compliance.



Adopted across the private and public sector, education, government and utilities TEAM aims to meet today’s market challenges, offering flexible support options and on-going maintenance.