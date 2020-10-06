FINITE, the global B2B technology marketing community has today announced the release of new research in B2B content marketing, delivered in partnership with B2B technology digital marketing agency 93x.



By surveying FINITE’s global membership base of 600+ B2B tech marketers, the report found that confidence is high when it comes to content marketing. Yet the challenge is to produce enough content, reach the right audience, define and measure success.



With a lack of physical interaction, COVID-19 pushed B2B companies to focus on the production of digital content while ensuring that it reaches the right audience. In turn, perhaps unsurprisingly, the report found that 35% of B2B marketers in 2020 said producing enough content is their biggest challenge, 26% said it was reaching the right audience and 16% measuring ROI.



The report also found that although 68% of B2B marketers are confident in their approach to content marketing, only 43% have defined KPIs, and 18% have rarely or never defined content marketing KPIs.



The report found that 70% of marketers believe SEO is important to their marketing strategy. James Rowland, Digital Performance Director at Refinitiv commented:



“It’s surprising to me that the figure is only 70%. A lot of decision makers are working from home and in this virtual environment they are consuming much more content online. Search engines in many cases are the gateways to this.”



A well-rounded content plan doesn’t mean much to the C-suite if you can’t measure its financial success. ROI attribution is certainly of great concern among B2B marketers as it provides quantifiable proof that a content strategy is increasing revenue for their organisation. Only 8% of marketers said they are always able to attribute ROI to their content plan. Yet the necessity of exact ROI for all content was questioned by Adelle Kehoe, Head of Content at MVF. Adelle commented: “by focusing on exact ROI, you are inherently missing the point of content marketing.”



The report participants answered 11 questions on their approach to ROI, KPIs, SEO, and other areas within B2B content marketing, and received real-time benchmarking on each click to see how they compared to others.





