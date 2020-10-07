FONIX ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO FLOAT ON AIM



Fonix Mobile plc (“Fonix”), the UK focused mobile payments and messaging company enabling businesses to charge users’ mobile bills and send users SMSs via their Carrier today announces that it has undertaken a secondary placing and sought admission of its entire issued ordinary share capital to trading on AIM, the London Stock Exchange’s growth market.



Founded in 2006, Fonix allows mobile network operators to provide additional services in the form of Carrier Billing, SMS Billing, Messaging and Voice Shortcodes. Fonix has over 100 Clients including ITV, Bauer Media, BT, Global and BBC Children in Need across a range of multi-billion pound sectors such as media, gaming, charity, ticketing and digital services.

The company will be admitted to trading on AIM at 8.00am on Monday 12th October 2020.



Rob Weisz, Chief Executive of Fonix Mobile plc commented:



“We are delighted to announce the proposed Admission to AIM of Fonix. Admission to AIM will help raise the profile of the Company as we look to deliver on our growth ambitions.

We continue to deliver on our growth strategy by supporting our clients to drive transactions that occur on the platform and expanding on the content and services provided from both existing and new Clients.



We would like to thank our existing shareholders for their ongoing support and welcome our new shareholders at this exciting time for the Company

We would also like to thank all of our staff and partners who have supported the business over the last few years. This is a really exciting step for the business which will further our ability to provide high quality products and support to our partners.”



For further Information please contact:

Fonix Mobile plc

Robert Weisz, CEO

Rupert Horner, CFO

+44 (0)20 8114 7000





finnCap Ltd (Nominated Adviser & Sole Broker)

Jonny Franklin Adams, Giles Rolls, Kate Washington (Corporate Finance)

Alice Lane, Sunila de Silva (ECM)

+44 (0)20 7220 0500



For further information about Fonix please contact:

Naseema Khanom

Fonix PR

naseema@fonix.com

020 8114 7000