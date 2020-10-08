Quantum Employment leader ranks 13th in BusinessCloud’s 100 FinTech Disruptors



MANCHESTER, UK - October 2020 - The second annual list of UK companies transforming banking, personal finance, payments, insurance, investments, charitable donations, accountancy and compliance by leading publication Business Cloud, saw My Digital rank 13th, above companies with market capitalizations measured in billions of pounds.



My Digital’s accolade was confirmed after 5,000 industry figures voted for their favourites from a 248-strong shortlist determined by a panel of judges working at NatWest, VISA, and prestigious industry lobby group, techUK. To attain 13th place, My Digital beat out Monzo, Checkout and Curve, a fintech trio who have raised some $989 million to date.



The award comes in the same month My Digital launched PeopleHub, its real-time digital accounting cloud service focused exclusively on the Quantum Employment era, widely predicted to usher in more flexible working adopted as the UK enters the second lockdown and the UK Government’s furlough scheme ends.



John Whelan, CEO of My Digital explained: “As a leader in the Quantum Employment space, we are clearly delighted to have ranked so highly amongst such illustrious fintech peers. While we’re at the start of our journey, recognition by those at the forefront of digital innovation is a tremendous boost to our team of Northern Powerhouse tech professionals. We will not be resting on our laurels and the market can expect to hear a lot more from My Digital as the UK economy designs its way out of recession, one quanta of work at a time.”



My Digital’s Quantum Employment Design (QED) suite of Software as a Service (SaaS) products provide complete transparency over onboarding, timesheet reconciliation and other core business administration and accounting processes which are needed to manage tomorrow’s digital Quantum Employed workforce.



ENDS -

About My Digital

My Digital is a pioneer in Quantum Employment Design and the leading SaaS supplier

for tomorrow’s digital employers. Our background in accountancy, tax, human

resources and SaaS software has allowed us to build out the most complete QED

software suite for recruiters, umbrella companies, PEOs, pension providers, insurers

and checking operators.



My Digital’s complete cloud-based products suite for employers comprises of:



My Digital CRM

My Digital Onboarding

My Digital IR35

My Digital Timesheets

My Digital Umbrella​

My Digital Payroll​

My Digital Financials​

My Digital PSC​​

My Digital Bridge

My Digital Portal

My Digital Expenses

My Digital Reporting

My Digital App