With the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic now upon us, it is clear there will be tough times ahead for the NHS. But while the clinical battles on the frontline grab the headlines, much less attention is paid to the strain on workplace relationships.



High levels of workplace conflict exacerbate the stress and pressure healthcare workers are already under, creating toxic workplaces and damaging employee engagement and wellbeing.



Conflict also negatively impacts staff performance, which in an NHS setting can endanger patient safety. Research from Civility Saves Lives has found there is an average 61 per cent drop in cognitive ability when staff are exposed to rude, belittling or undermining behaviour.



NHS leaders will gather at a virtual conference being organised by The TCM Group on Tuesday 20th October to share insights and experiences and to explore how their organisations can tackle workplace conflict by embedding a fair and just culture.



“Having worked with hundreds of NHS Trusts, I have seen first hand that the biggest barrier to fairness, justice, dialogue and compassion in the NHS is the way complaints, concerns and conflicts are dealt with,” says TCM CEO David Liddle. “This unique conference will explore how NHS Trusts can replace their traditional disciplinary and grievance procedures with an overarching Resolution Framework ™. This is a radical move, but one which encourages healthy, restorative dialogue and supports a more values-based, outcome-oriented and person-centred culture.”



Speakers at the ‘Redefining Resolution in the NHS’ conference include:

• Roujin Ghamsari, Deputy Director of HR and OD at Chelsea and Westminster Hospitals

• Nicky Ingham, Executive Director, HPMA (The Healthcare People Management Association)

• Emeritus Professor Charlotte Rayner, Senior Researcher at Portsmouth University

• Jonny Gifford, Senior Researcher, CIPD (Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development

• David Liddle, CEO, The TCM Group

• Claire Gearon, Head of Programmes, The TCM Group

The first 100 places are free to NHS leaders. Visit https://thetcmgroup.com/redefining-resolution-nhs/ for more information and to register.



• The TCM Group is a leading consultancy in the fields of mediation, conflict management, employee relations and leadership development.

• TCM CEO David Liddle is the author of the KoganPage/CIPD book ‘Managing Conflict: A Practical Guide to Resolution in the Workplace.

