Openmind partnership with Fluent Commerce delivers new distributed order management system for customers to enjoy affordable home delivery with an easy returns process



London – October 13th 2020: Smith Optics, the world leader in the production of ski goggles and helmets along with premium sunglasses and prescription frames, together with Openmind, has successfully rolled out a new Distributed Order Management (DOM) platform from Fluent Commerce in the United States, Canada and Europe.



As part of the Italian eyewear retailer’s investment in its customer experience, Smith Optics selected commerce specialist Openmind to implement Fluent Commerce to enhance convenience for customers.



Smith Optics, part of the Safilo portfolio of brands including Carrera, Polaroid and Oxydo, is a fully integrated Italian eyewear creator and worldwide distributor of premium sunglasses, optical frames and sports eyewear with its products stocked across 100,000 stores worldwide.



“When we signed the contract with Openmind and Fluent Commerce at the end of 2019, little did we know we would be facing a global pandemic this year. Many of our retail customers, all over the world, have been forced to close their stores, so being able to offer our products online, with fast home delivery and self-service returns has been more important than ever. We have been so impressed with the roll out of the platform this year across the U.S, Canada and Europe and the feedback from our customers has been very positive.” said Jennifer Karlson, Head of eCommerce, Smith Optics.



The Safilo Group has seven directly owned manufacturing sites, with an extensive wholly owned global distribution network in 40 countries across North and Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and China. Safilo Group employs 6,594 staff worldwide.



“In these uncertain times, it is the retailers who are able to adapt to the changing environment who are bucking the trend. By implementing Fluent Commerce and integrating with the existing IT infrastructure, Smith Optics has been able to access a real-time view of inventory, enable multi-shipping workflows and improve the returns process, which has enabled them to both sell more and improve the experience for their customers. Retaining loyal customers in a challenging economic environment is incredibly important and we’re thrilled that the Safilo group are reaping the rewards,” explains Rob Shaw, managing director, EMEA, Fluent Commerce.









About Smith Optics



Originating in the Sun Valley, Idaho, Smith Optics was founded in 1965 with the invention of the first snow goggle featuring a sealed thermal lens and breathable vent foam. Smith Optics is the world leader in the production of ski goggles and helmets along with sunglasses and prescription frames. With 50 years of innovation and design experience, Smith Optics is widely known today as an industry leader that pioneers advanced eyewear and helmets that incorporate dynamic technologies, optimised performance and clean styling. Smith seeks to power thrilling experiences in snow, surf, bike, fish and peak performance outdoor adventures with a comprehensive collection that exudes modern style and vibrant personality.



About Safilo



Safilo Group is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of sunglasses, optical frames, sports eyewear and related products. Thanks to strong craftsmanship expertise dating back to 1878, Safilo translates its designs into high-quality products according to the Italian tradition. Through an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 distribution partners in key markets throughout North and Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and China, Safilo is committed to quality distribution of its products in nearly 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide. Safilo's portfolio encompasses its own core brands Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Safilo, Blenders, Privé Revaux, and licensed brands Dior, Dior Homme, Fendi, Banana Republic, BOSS, David Beckham, Elie Saab, Fossil, Givenchy, havaianas, HUGO, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, kate spade new york, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, rag&bone, Rebecca Minkoff, Saks Fifth Avenue, Swatch, and Tommy Hilfiger.

About Openmind

Openmind is one of the first Italian companies active in digital transformation. Built on strong technological experience, it has a multidisciplinary consulting approach in the areas of strategy, experience design and technology. Openmind has 100 employees and over 40 clients. Partners include Adobe, Atlassian, Fluent Commerce, Magnolia, Salesforce and SAP. For more information visit: http://www.openmindonline.it

About Fluent Commerce



Fluent Commerce is a cloud software company focused on distributed order management for omnichannel retail. The Fluent Order Management Cloud Platform is cloud native, fully managed and code-free. It includes the essential components for unified commerce: Distributed order management, in-store tooling, inventory & location management, customer service, fulfillment optimisation and reporting. This enables retailers and brands to rapidly drive up revenue, drive down costs, and win the convenience battle. Fluent Commerce works with global and regional brands such as JD Sports, Samsung, eBay, Woolworths, Target and French Connection. For more information visit www.fluentcommerce.com.





