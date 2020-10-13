Rapid deployment ensures safe use of finance, government and healthcare portals



London, UK – 13 October 2020 SentryBay, the specialist cybersecurity company well known for its range of solutions designed to proactively protect employees and customers of financial institutions from malicious attackers, has streamlined its browser-based product, Armored Browser. The enhancements speed up implementation and maximise security for users of online banking, brokerage, wealth management, insurance, healthcare, government and eCommerce web portals.

The Armored Browser, which is usually branded by the provider for customer use, has been updated to ensure it launches automatically, but invisibly, once a customer has downloaded it – and includes added security enhancements to further protect from direct attacks Any web service of the provider will only be accessed through the highly secure, locked-down environment created by the Armored Browser without any compromise on speed of access or performance.

No integration is required at the back-end, so organisations looking to boost protection for their clients and customers quickly, can be confident of a rapid deployment and the ability of the solution to interact with any legacy system, including OTP and hard tokens.

Protection against major threats

Two of the main benefits of offering Armored Browser are its patented EntryProtect technology which specifically guards against even low-level keylogging attempts, and PhishLock which combats zero-day phishing attacks. In addition, the solution delivers DNS and host file protection and will encrypt browser data to add an extra layer of security.

Armored Browser includes some of the core technology included in SentryBay’s Armored Client and BankSafe solutions, the latter of which secures the local browser when accessing online banking services. Both the Armored Browser and BankSafe solutions meet a range of compliance requirements including GDPR, FFIEC layered security, HIPAA and PCI. security to pall logins, data transfer and

“Armored Browser, quite simply, prevents data breaches and online fraud from taking place within designated web services,” said Dave Waterson, CEO at SentryBay. “The financial industry, government services and healthcare providers prioritise trust highly, and the ability to offer customers secure browsing without interrupting the flow of their transactions, is invaluable. It’s particularly beneficial because Armored Browser carries their brand, and reinforces their commitment to customer security.”

More information about Armored Browser is available at: http://www.sentrybay.com/products#armored-browser





About SentryBay

SentryBay is a pioneer in technology that approaches data security issues from a different – and more proactive – perspective. Endpoint data protection is essential to provide a secure, cloud-based IT ecosystem that avoids the weaknesses inherent in both technology and users. The company’s product is used by some of the world’s largest enterprises – from global banks and a central bank to small, medium and large enterprises.



Further information

Zaboura Consultancy, sentrybay@zaboura.com