Unique Solution Places Low-Code AI with Business Users, Simplifying Tasks and Accelerating Time to Value



Chesterbrook, Pa. – October 14, 2020 – Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business and leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), today announced a partnership agreement with Aible, a leading automated machine learning platform, to help business users more simply and rapidly build and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) models at an enterprise scale. The partnership will enable businesses to rapidly drive AI projects from data acquisition to model development, deployment, and user engagement, all in low-code without deep data science expertise.



With skyrocketing enterprise data processing needs, businesses are scrambling on their AI journey to understand and leverage their data to create a competitive advantage. But AI technologies are traditionally complex, requiring a highly technical skill set to build and deploy AI models. Aible has abstracted away the complexity of AI model development to place AI in the hands of the business user and focus on generating business impact. With the partnership, business users are expected to be able to utilize their data, fueled through Boomi, to quickly deploy AI solutions without code to power AI-driven insights – freeing up time for data scientists to tackle more complex problems.



“AI is critical to the future of business and its effectiveness depends on having quality data to power intelligent insights. Together with Aible, Boomi will empower customers to unlock the value of their data without having to write a single line of code,” said Ed Macosky, head of product at Boomi. “As businesses increasingly need to adjust to ever-changing customer preferences, the Boomi and Aible partnership will help organizations pivot on a dime based on real-time, AI-driven insights.”



The partnership leverages Boomi’s years of experience in solving data challenges for global enterprises and combines Aible’s decades of data science expertise to empower business users with end-to-end insights. Joint customers will gain new data preparation capabilities, the ability to connect AI models to any data source, and the ability to prepare data to build, train, and deploy new AI models without writing a single line of code. Through the partnership, business users across organizational structures will have quick access to insights and accelerate better business outcomes.



"In today’s uncertain world, it is especially crucial that business users can leverage AI-powered recommendations to make the right decisions under uncertainty to deliver optimal business impact. This partnership with Boomi is expected to equip users with the insights they need to optimize sales, maximize profits, combat resource constraints, and drive smarter business decisions,” said Arijit Sengupta, Founder and CEO at Aible. “As the world continues to change, the companies that will advance will be the ones that can be creative and quickly pivot according to market needs – and those adjustments will all be driven by AI.”



Boomi’s connector with Aible is now available through the Boomi Aible Early Access Program, which provides a cost-free engagement that includes: i) a custom AI model for your specific business use case, ii) a custom BluePrint to enable the proliferation of the AI model across your organization, and iii) the necessary support from Boomi and Aible throughout the process from beginning through deployment*. To learn more and get started, please visit: https://community.boomi.com/s/tech-preview.



About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, powers the data economy by enabling organizations to instantly connect people to what they want. Trusted by more than 12,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership, the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform is cloud-native, unified, scalable, open and secure. As the pioneer of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS) and fueling the intelligent use of data, Boomi radically simplifies and streamlines our customers' ability to deliver Integrated Experiences fast. These Integrated Experiences are underpinned by harmonized data, connectivity across applications, processes, and devices to ultimately deliver better human engagement, and accelerated business outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.



About Aible

Aible is the award-winning pioneer in ROI-optimized AI that systematically delivers business impact while respecting your organizations’ business constraints. Aible takes a different approach to AI. Aible goes beyond predictions to enable businesses to optimize for their unique business circumstances, anticipate and adjust to change quickly, and collaborate to ensure AI business adoption and sustained ROI. Unique among AI providers, Aible delivers a portfolio of AI models tuned to different business realities so that you always use the right model when conditions change. Discover real-world AI at www.aible.com



*Please see qualification criteria for the Boomi Aible Early Access Program.



UK Media Contacts:



Ines Mitsou

Positive

020 3637 0640

imitsou@positivemarketing.com



Max Bailey

Positive

020 3637 0640|07933318525

mbailey@positivemarketing.com