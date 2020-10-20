3 ways to bring positive energy flow to your home just in time for the new year

Bring balance and harmony to your home with the art of Feng Shui.



Placing emphasis on our surroundings and wellbeing, Rebecca Snowden, Interior Style Advisor at FurnitureChoice.co.uk shares 3 ways to bring positive energy flow to your home just in time for the new year.



1.Declutter the home for balance and good flow of energy



Directly translated as ‘wind-water’ in English, feng shui is an ancient Chinese practice that helps align external surroundings with inner wellbeing and emotional needs. By inviting good energy flow into the home, good health, luck and wealth are set to follow. The first step to starting this process is by decluttering as much as possible.



“Tidying up is a great way to start the new year with a clean slate,” Rebecca explains. “A neat home works wonders for our mental clarity and overall health. In feng shui, each space is connected to each other and allows positive energy to flow throughout the house. Add a decorative mirror to the living room to make the space feel larger and multiply the positive energy flow. Meanwhile, closets or drawers overloaded with old items block the chi (energy) so it’s best to discard any clutter.



Aside from decluttering, incorporate the yin and yang concept into the décor. Yin (feminine) and yang (masculine) is a belief that two contrasting forces cannot exist without each other. “Apply this concept by mixing different shapes together,” Rebecca suggests. “For example, contrast the sharp edges of wall hangings with the soft curves of a sofa or mirror in the living room. This will balance out the room and give it a more relaxing feel.”



2.Create a calming space in the bedroom



A bedroom is a place of rest so it is important to create a calm and soothing ambience. To maintain a relaxing atmosphere, remove or hide mirrors to avoid an overload of energy in one space.



When it comes to furniture placement, the bed should be the main focus of the room. “In feng shui, this symbolises a commanding position that allows you to take charge and handle life’s many challenges,” Rebecca explains. “The bed is best positioned diagonally away from your door as you will still be able to see it clearly while not being in a direct line to it. ”



“Placing your bed up against the wall will also give you a sense of security and ground you when you sleep. And for extra strength and stability, a bed with a headboard will represent this with its solid support and build.”





3. Channel productivity in the home office





Similar to the bedroom, the home office should be decorated to match its purpose. “Since this room places emphasis on productivity, the desk should be the main focus here,” Rebecca says. “It’s also important to accessorise thoughtfully to maintain a neat space.”



“Use plants to invite positive energy and freshen up the home. In feng shui, they are commonly associated as a life force and bring in growth, prosperity and luck. Common indoor plants that are said to attract these good elements include the pothos (money plant), lucky bamboo and peace lily.”





ENDS



For more information or to contact our PR team, please visit our Press Centre.



About Furniture And Choice:



We're a furniture company that brings together achievable room ideas, and feel-good prices. And we back it up with free delivery, and free returns. And instant finance, and UK customer service. And thousands of independent 5-star reviews.



We're Furniture And Choice, and since 2005 we've made it easy to transform your home.



To find out more, visit https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/about-us/