Known for offering outstanding, results-driven facials, Lisa Franklin’s treatments have been voted amongst the top in London. The addition of the ‘Air Treatment’ featuring OXYjet adds a highly effective, oxygen-based skin rejuvenation option to the menu at her recently opened flagship clinic.



‘Our new Air Treatment, featuring OXYjet technology, literally breathes life back into the skin’ - Lisa Franklin



The advanced treatment has numerous skin benefits, all with remarkable and almost instantly visible results. These continue to reap rewards over the coming hours and days thanks to the patented technology.



Lisa Franklin and her team of skin specialists are using the OXYjet Leo, a patented German-made system which delivers pure, concentrated oxygen and active ingredients painlessly into the deepest layers of the skin using a pressure pulsed action to achieve the signature ‘OXYjet glow’. The process encourages skin cell regeneration which reduces the appearance of lines, wrinkles and pigmentation irregularities resulting in a smoother, more uniform complexion overall.



‘In combination with LED light, diamond peel heads, our unique polyrotation massage tool and pure, pulsed concentrated oxygen, this multi-layered treatment expertly and gently promotes skin regeneration. It removes skin cells and intensely cleanses the skin, allowing for our special active ingredients to be delivered efficiently into the deep layers of the skin. The targeting effects from the actives unfolds to optimal effect, without the use of needles. Suitable for sensitive skin, the result is deeply purified, cleansed and regenerated skin’ Lisa enthuses.



The Air Treatment featuring OXYjet lasts 90 minutes and is priced at £225. It is available to book at Lisa Franklin Clinic Privé, 251 Brompton Cross, SW3 2EP. More information is available at www.lisafranklin.london.



Further information on the OXYjet Leo and other OXYjet devices may be found at www.oxyjetuk.co.uk.







Based in Lincolnshire, OXYjet UK offer high tech oxygen devices with outstanding results for the skin, alongside professional training for skin professionals in clinics, salons and spas UK wide. Their safe, effective and gentle processes use pure oxygen with a range of high quality skincare products for indisputable results. The systems were first developed in the picturesque village of Hohenstein in Germany when Naturopath, Lothar Bode sought to develop a safe, pain free system of administering medicines to sensitive skin. Seeing the success of this system, his pharmacist wife, Jutta Bode developed a range of natural cosmetic products to work in conjunction with the OXYjet system. They have since gathered a plethora of celebrity clients with the OXYjet Leo in use across a number of high profile locations.