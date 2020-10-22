Face-to-face events are a catalyst for business growth and have irreplaceable economic and social power, with the meetings and events contributing almost £18 billion to the UK economy in 2019.



Producers of Europe’s Leading Legal Technology Forum, Netlaw Media, is set to deliver the return of the British Legal Technology Forum (BLTF) in 2021 – promising an adapted format and enhanced programme.



As Netlaw Media begin reintroducing in person events with the recent release of ‘LegalTech Talks Masterclasses’, Europe’s leading legal event organisers reassure that safety is at the heart of what they do.



Netlaw Media has implemented a series of protocols and guidelines, prepared in alignment with industry recommendations and general guidance (Meetings Industry Association, Events Industry Council).



Frances Anderson, Managing Director, Netlaw Media, comments:



“Health and Safety is and always will be our main priority for all who attend our events. New protocols ensure that in person events can be held safely, reducing the barriers keeping us from engaging with our peers, within the legal and technology sectors.



BLTF in 2021 will be better than ever and we are excited to shortly announce the event programme!



Netlaw Media is committed to the delivery of exceptional events and programmes, which support the transformation of legal services, and we look forward to bringing our community together for this leading legal IT industry event.”



Over the past months’ Netlaw Media have worked hard to re-imagine the floor plan for BLTF2021 and the format for this leading event, keeping the safety of all participants, delegates, sponsors, staff and suppliers at the forefront of plans.



BLTF2021 has been reinvented, whilst keeping the core objectives central to delivery – high quality thought-leadership, exceptional content and access to the world’s leading legal IT suppliers.



To allow the accessibility to the event for all, whilst ensuring the safety and well-being of attendees, this event chaired by Professor Richard Susskind OBE, will now be held Tuesday, 6th July 2021.



Conference Chairman, Professor Richard Susskind OBE, comments:



“I am looking forward with greater enthusiasm than ever to chairing BLTF 2021 – the last event I attended this year was BLTF 2020, back in March, and I am sure the entire legal technology community share my excitement about reconvening in person.



Once again we should be able to enjoy one another’s company. More, we should discuss the accelerating and decelerating effects of Covid-19 on the world of legal technology.”



Delegate registration will open Monday 2nd November 2020, via https://britishlegalitforum.com. Netlaw Media looks forward to welcoming the return of ‘The British Legal Technology Forum’.



The new protocols and health and safety measures introduced for 2021, include:



• One way entrance and exits

• Single file traffic flow

• Staggered onsite attendance

• Social distancing measures, at least 2m social distancing to be maintained

• Single direction to control queuing and pedestrian flow (floor markings and direction marking + separate entrances and exits)

• Shielded registration and information desks

• Contactless / self-service ticketing

• Controlled access at refreshment points, lift lobbies, or other busy areas

• Packaged catering

• Dedicated hospitality zones (serviced alcoholic beverages)

• Enhanced cleaning throughout the venue

• Temperature and track / trace protocols

• Provision of sufficient hand sanitiser dispensers in common areas and at entrance/exits

• Face coverings to be worn by all onsite

• Pre-registration for presentations

• Extended breaks between presentations

• All to adhere to the Netlaw Media ‘Code of Conduct’

• Pre-event Health Assessment*



*Any individual physically attending an in person Netlaw Media event, must accept a declaration in advance of their arrival. The declaration will involve a Screening Questionnaire which must be submitted and approved, in efforts to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus and reduce the potential risk of exposure to all persons onsite.



Contact



For more information, please contact:

Rebecca Lock, Operations Manager, Netlaw Media

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3176 4200

Email: operations@netlawmedia.com