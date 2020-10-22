incspaces unveils its first launch in Manchester – incspaces Princess Street which offers 11,500 sq. ft of new flexspace in the city centre.



Located in Manchester City Centre and only a short walk from Manchester Piccadilly Train Station, the newly launched incspaces Princess Street provides a range of flexspace, from co-working to break-out rooms, private offices and meeting rooms, as well as a café on site. With contemporary interiors, it gives a space for entrepreneurs and SMEs to grow their business in a lively city centre environment close to all transport links.



Charlie Cudworth, MD, incspaces, says, “incspaces Princess Street is a great addition to our portfolio of seven properties. We’re adding to the flex space we already provide in London and Leeds, and we’re looking forward to supporting new and existing businesses.”



Cudworth continues, “If we’ve learnt anything from the global pandemic, it is the importance of offering support to businesses at this time. We’re offering free desk spaces to qualifying start-ups, people who are on furlough, or have been made redundant and just want office space. So, whether you’re a start-up or a freelancer, come and talk to us about how we can help.”



Jack Mason, Group CEO at Inc & Co Property Group, says, “We have deep roots in Manchester and are pleased that this is our first serviced office in the city. Previously owned by Accelerate Places, the new offices will be rebranded under incspaces and fully refurbished.”



“Businesses need the flexibility that incspaces will offer to be able to grow. Everyone that takes advantage of our offer will be able to access an available business health check from Inc & Co. This will include support with financial strategy, business plan development, and their marketing strategy, dependent on their needs”



incspaces is part of Inc & Co, a business group collective that has recently acquired several digital businesses including MyLife Digital, Wood for Trees, Insight Analysis and Skylab, as well as Laundrapp. Inc & Co supports integrated agencies and companies to thrive by providing collective resources, such as business development, marketing, financial and HR support across the Group.



All members of incspaces Manchester will gain access to a broad range of amenities, including discounted gym membership, as well as access to office spaces in London and Leeds. incspaces offers a range of branded workspace solutions across Leeds, London and now Manchester. They offer the best environments for entrepreneurs, freelancers and SMEs to thrive.



· Inc & Co Property Group was founded to dedicate resource and time to property investment. It is the sister company of Manchester-based Inc & Co which was founded in 2019 by Jack Mason.

· They have digital marketing agencies as part of their collective, such as Cuhu, a Software Development Company, Brass Agency, an award-winning digital marketing agency and Neon, a digital marketing agency powered by new technology.

· The group is currently in talks with a multitude of businesses across the UK to expand its portfolio. For further information, acquisition opportunities and current vacancies, please email hello@incandco.com.