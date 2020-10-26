Quatrix is an easy-to-use SaaS product that enables secure file access, sharing and storage.

Sigma Software Distribution is excited to announce a global partnership with Maytech Communications, the vendor behind the enterprise-grade file sharing product, Quatrix.



Quatrix is an easy-to-use SaaS product that enables secure file access, sharing and storage. It allows IT leaders and over 400,000 users to easily comply with data security and compliance standards and adhere to corporate data protection and information security policies – essential in today’s world. Quatrix has simple administration, easy roll-out, easy setup and guaranteed user take-up and complies with HIPAA, GDPR and PCI-DSS.



Sigma’s network of resellers can now benefit from demand generation and pre-sales support, as well as preferential pricing, a first for Maytech.



John Lynch, Maytech CEO said: “Maytech has been growing through mostly direct business and we’re now looking forward to opening up the reseller market to promote Quatrix through the channel. Our partnership with Sigma will focus on growing presence in the UK market through the channel and providing a robust and standalone cloud solution for sharing sensitive data in both automated or people to people workflows.”



Jane Silk, Managing Director, Sigma Software Distribution added: “At Sigma, we’re excited to offer the channel a solution that can not only ensure better compliance and security to companies sharing files internally and externally, but also boost productivity with seamless integration with leading office software such as Microsoft 365. By breaking into the channel, we will help to grow Maytech’s global business providing resellers and their customers with a game-changing, cloud-hosted solution.”





About Maytech



Maytech provides professional, secure, and easy-to-use file sharing for organizations around the globe. Customers span over 60 industries and 35 countries, benefitting from centrally managed, compliant solutions with superior, 24/7 customer support. Their cloud-hosted solutions maintain the highest levels of security and compliance to meet the stringent requirements of relevant accreditations.



Quatrix – Are your customers’ businesses at risk from uncontrolled file sharing? Do your customers need to



send and receive sensitive files securely and reliably with third parties? Maytech’s turn-key cloud file sharing solution comes with enterprise-grade security and standards compliance for protecting sensitive and private data.



About Sigma Software Distribution



Sigma Software Distribution works with a diverse range of everyday, business critical and emerging vendors and gives resellers an accurate, efficient and competitive service. Vendors choose Sigma because they drive growth through a proactive approach, strategic outlook and long-term relationships. With teams dedicated to new business, sales, renewals and marketing, Sigma works hard to ensure vendor, reseller and end-user objectives are met.



Sigma continually invests in new technology and their Reseller Gateway - gateway.sigmasd.com – allows registered resellers to build their own quotes in 30 seconds.



